Global Gelatin Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2026

Largest Segment by End User - Food and Beverages : The dominant position of the F&B sector is mainly due to gelatin application in the bakery sector. The blend of gelatin and other protein sources is widely used in the sector.

Fastest Growing Segment by Form - Marine Based : High bioavailabilty, along with rising health benefit’s awareness & its proven functionalities, are the primary factors responsible for the fastest growth of the segment.

Fastest Growing Segment by End User - Personal Care and Cosmetics : Numerous functionalities, also an upsurged demand for protein-fortified skincare products propel the growth of personal care and cosmetics segment in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Largest Segment By End User : Food and Beverages



By application, F&B remained the largest segment in the global gelatin market. It is also anticipated to register a nominal CAGR of 3.30%, by volume, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to shifting preferences from traditional foods to more protein-based solutions. Globally, about 93% of consumers want to eat healthy at least some of the time, with 63% trying to eat healthy most or all of the time.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, in-home consumption of convenience meals increased to 26% in 2020. The importance of health as a lifestyle choice influenced consumers in the F&B sector. However, in the forecast period, the personal care category is the market’s fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 5.51%, by value. This is because gelatin has a higher average protein content of 5% than other dairy proteins.



Largest Region : Asia-Pacific



Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing market for gelatin, followed by Europe. Both regions account for approximately 78.6% of the overall gelatin protein demand. The established meat industry of the Asia-Pacific region yields immense gelatin, which makes it easier to access in the region. Also, the increasing obesity in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in countries, like China and India, has been another major factor boosting the market growth. In India, the percentage of overweight women rose from 20.6% to 24%, while in men, the number increased from 18.9% to 22.9%.

Whereas in Europe, massive government support resulted in propelling the market value. In Europe, Russia dominates the market and accounted for 22.5% of the regional market.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Gelatin Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 15.76%. The major players in this market are Darling Ingredients Inc., Italgelatine S.p.A., Jellice Group, Nitta Gelatin, Inc. and SAS Gelatines Weishardt (sorted alphabetically).



