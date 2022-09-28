Crypto Commerce Leader Exeno Announces IEO and Its Coin Listing on AAX

Majuro, Marshall Islands, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- exeno, a creator of innovations for the crypto based e-commerce sector, has announced its initial exchange offering (IEO) and first public coin sale on popular crypto exchange AAX. The process will bring exeno coin’s utility to the masses and offer numerous benefits to its holders.

The IEO begins on October 3, 2022, 9:00 AM UTC. Exeno coin (EXN) will be listed on AAX on October 6, 2022. Aside from obtaining funding for the project, the IEO fulfills other objectives. For starters, the IEO strengthens exeno's position as a pioneer in the crypto commerce (“c-commerce”) market. Second, it enables users to engage in fund exchanges using EXN easily. Lastly, exeno will have instant access to AAX's user base, and the coin listing will enhance AAX's liquidity. As a result, benefitting both ends of the spectrum.



To participate in the IEO, visit AAX website.

About exeno coin (EXN)

Exeno coin (EXN) powers the exeno ecosystem and complements exeno's ultimate vision to "Bring crypto to Life" through daily utility and ultimately mass adoption.

Exeno coin is a multichain coin compatible with Ethereum, Polygon, and the BNB Chain (expanding to more). This helps exeno leverage features of different blockchains collectively and unifies the crypto ecosystem.



EXN holders will be able to avail of multiple benefits like Stake Back programs, a cashback program developed for crypto commerce, referral programs, and more.



EXN will not only play the role of a real utility in the exeno ecosystem but also support the overall growth of the crypto commerce industry. Users can stake, bridge, and, in the future, swap EXN through the exeno dApp and gain excellent yields.



About exeno



Exeno is merging the e-commerce world with blockchain technology and has become a leader within the crypto commerce (“c-commerce”) space. It uses the untapped potential of cryptocurrencies to lead e-commerce to a Web3-based reality. As a result, exeno offers innovative tools and solutions that make online shopping and crypto payments faster, more secure, and more adaptable. By joining the exeno ecosystem, you and your company can keep up with the changing world and benefit from the best technology.

