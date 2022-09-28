OraSure Technologies Receives $8.6 Million BARDA Contract to Develop 2nd Generation Ebola Test

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has issued the Company an $8.6 million contract to develop a 2nd generation Ebola test on the OraQuick® testing platform. The goal is for the 2nd generation test to have improved sensitivity, increased shelf life, new chemistry and more automation when compared to the de novo U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized test. OraSure’s OraQuick® Ebola Rapid Antigen test is the only test today with a de novo authorization from the FDA and has been used extensively for Ebola cadaver testing in Africa with results available in 30 minutes.



“We are proud to partner with BARDA to develop a 2nd generation Ebola test and help prevent the spread of a disease which impacts some of our most vulnerable global communities,” said Lisa Nibauer, President of Diagnostics for OraSure Technologies. “Whether it be our response to the HIV epidemic, our work to counter the global COVID-19 pandemic, or this project, OraSure has increasingly partnered with the United States Federal government to counter some of the largest public health challenges we face across the globe.”

OraSure’s current OraQuick® Ebola Rapid Antigen Test is de novo authorized for use with whole blood or cadaveric oral fluid. The test received de novo authorized from the FDA in 2019, making it the first and only rapid antigen test to receive authorization for the detection of Ebola virus.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. 75A50122R00024.

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .

