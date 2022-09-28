New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321759/?utm_source=GNW



Largest Segment by End User - Food and Beverages : Upsurged demand for healthy foods, especially skin-boosting foods have surged the collagen demand in the F&B segment, thus making it a leader in the end-user category.

Fastest Growing Segment by Form - Marine Based : High bioavailabilty, low energy content & its acceptance as a fat alternative, are the major factors expected to contribute towards the fastest growth of the market.

Fastest Growing Segment by End User - Personal Care and Cosmetics : Numerous functionalities, also an upsurged protein-fortified skincare products demand propel the segmental growth of personal care & cosmetics segment in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Largest Segment By End User : Food and Beverages



By end user, F&B remained the largest segment, with the majority of applications in the beverage, bakery, and snacks industries. The segment is also anticipated to drive the market with a CAGR of 4.87%, by volume, in the forecast period. This demand can be attributed to its multi-functionality and nutritional benefits.

However, in the forecast period, collagen application in the personal care and cosmetics sector is projected to outpaced other segments with the fastest CAGR of 6.06%, by volume, in the forecast period. The sector highly uses collagen in the hydrolyzed form, owing to its negligible skin irritation, sensitization, or indication of phototoxicity. Protein fortification has become a major interest among global consumers, with the rise in their health concerns. For example, 75% of global consumers would pay a higher price for protein-fortified food and beverages, while more than half would pay a 10% premium, and 15% of consumers would be willing to pay a 25% premium.



Largest Region : Asia-Pacific



The Asia-Pacific collagen market is the largest, owing to the higher production of raw materials in the region, mainly in China and India. Additionally, collagen sales in the region are being driven by the aging population and companies, which are progressively adding collagen-based ingredients to their product lines. In Southeast Asia, the proportion of individuals aged 60 years and more was 9.8% in 2017, and it is projected to rise to 13.7% by 2030.

Europe is the second-largest regional segment for the market and is also projected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.49%, by value, during the forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in regional players catering to the surging demand by adopting distinct strategies like constant product innovation for highly potential end-user segments, like personal care & cosmetics. The Middle East & Africa are other promising markets as most consumers follow Islamic principles. This has created opportunities for market players to supply collagen sourced from halal sources or marine-based collagen in the region. The marine-sourced collagen market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to record a value CAGR of 6.87% and 7.26%, respectively, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Collagen Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 27.23%. The major players in this market are Darling Ingredients Inc., Italgelatine S.p.A., Jellice Group, Nippi. Inc. and Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (sorted alphabetically).



