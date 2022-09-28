New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Whey Protein Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321757/?utm_source=GNW



Largest Segment by End User - Food and Beverages : Whey protein’s high protein content, calorie-free nature, and ease of digestion are just a few of the benefits boosting the demand. Snacks dominates F&B segment.

Fastest Growing Segment by Form - Hydrolyzed : As hydrolyzed whey protein is less expensive, it is gaining popularity among global manufacturers who want to make a low-cost product that appeals to a wider audience.

Fastest Growing Segment by End User - Supplements : Rising awareness regarding its feature aiding athletes to build lean body & reduces the risk of gastrointestinal diseases in infants are making it the fastest-growing segment.



Key Market Trends



Largest Segment By End User : Food and Beverages



The whey protein market was majorly dominated by the F&B sector in 2020. A shift in customers’ needs toward smaller meals and the requirement to replace traditional diets with more effective and accessible alternatives, like protein-based snack bars, are factors aiding the snacks segment. Properties of whey, such as good water solubility and protein enrichment, increased its demand in the beverage sector, making it a good option for beverage makers looking to develop high-protein drinks with good dispersibility.

The F&B segment was followed by the supplements segment, which was majorly driven by its applications in the sports nutrition sub-segment. Also, the sports nutrition sub-segment is projected to have the highest growth potential during the forecast period, with a CAGR value of 4.21%.



Largest Region : North America



North America dominates the worldwide whey market, accounting for 42.34% of the market, by value, in 2020. The region has the increasing cheese production, which is forecast to rise by 0.5% per year on average between 2016 & 2021, is projected to maintain a steady supply of whey from manufacturing locations.

Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market in 2020 and projected to grow with the fastest CAGR value of 3.81%, in the forecast period. China accounts for 37.58% of the market share, by value, in 2020, as high-protein goods have gained significant public attention in China in recent years, identifying protein as one of the most sought-after elements prior to food purchase. Other market segments continue to have enormous development potential, which is tempting multinational businesses to spend heavily in the whey market in Africa, South America, & Middle East. Arla Foods, for example, debuted a whey component manufactured in Argentina in August 2021 to address the increased demand for premium, high-protein yogurts in South America & internationally.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Whey Protein Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 63.37%. The major players in this market are Agropur Cooperative, Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia PLC and Royal FrieslandCampina NV (sorted alphabetically).



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321757/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________