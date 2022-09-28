Hemophilia Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 15,830.3 million by 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemophilia Drugs Market covered the value of US$ 9,875.4 million in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 15,830.3 million by 2026. Furthermore, the global market for hemodialysis is expected to report a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

July 2021- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc declared the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval for marketing authorization of its investigational gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults who are dealing with severe hemophilia A.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc declared the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval for marketing authorization of its investigational gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults who are dealing with severe hemophilia A. May 2021 – CSL Behring declared the completion of commercialization and licensing agreement with uniQure for etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) for the treatment of Hemophilia B. The candidate is advanced by uniQure and is currently in the Phase III clinical study.

CSL Behring declared the completion of commercialization and licensing agreement with uniQure for etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) for the treatment of Hemophilia B. The candidate is advanced by uniQure and is currently in the Phase III clinical study. July 2020 - Spark Therapeutics, a gene therapy association, published the updated data from three dose cohorts of the ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of investigational SPK-8011 in hemophilia A at a virtual congress at the International Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) 2020.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 6.0% 2026 Value Projection USD 15,830.3 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 9,875.4 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 136





Pfizer Introduced Gene Therapy to Address Unmet Patient’s Needs

Some of the leading players presently operating in the global market for hemophilia drugs are Grifols SA, Bioverativ Inc., FERRING LÄKEMEDEL AB, Aptevo Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Inc., and CSL Behring. In 2018, companies such as Novo Nordisk, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd covered more than half of the share in the global hemodialysis market as per revenue. In 2017, Pfizer, Inc. collaborated with Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize and develop gene therapy programs. The aim was to utilize these programs for Hemophilia A drugs.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





The Asia Pacific to Grow at a Rapid Pace with Rising Number of Hemophilia Patients

North America is projected to emerge dominant in the global hemophilia drugs market during the forecast period. This is mainly ascribable to the rising prevalence of hemophilia A and B, especially in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Moreover, in 2017, North America market for hemophilia drugs covered a value of US$ 3,684.7 Mn. Trailing North America, Europe is the second-leading region in the global hemophilia drugs market.

The growth in this region is attributable to the rising healthcare budgets by governments and initiatives by governments to promote hemophilia drugs treatment. On the other hand, the hemophilia drugs market in the Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a higher CAGR between 2017 and 2025 on account of the rising number of patients suffering from hemophilia especially in countries such as China and India.





Quick Buy - Hemophilia Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100068





Rising Awareness About Hemophilia to Augment the Demand

The primary factor augmenting the hemophilia drugs market is the recent developments in hemophilia treatment. A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights said: “Several new drugs are expected to enter the global market in the coming years.” Also, hemophilia surgical management is gaining traction on account of increasing awareness about hemophilia across the world.

Moreover, governments are planning to conduct awareness initiatives to spread knowledge regarding the use of hemophilia treatment and drugs This, in turn, is expected to drive the hemophilia drugs market over the next few years. The genetic evolution is leading to rising incidences of bleeding disorders across the world.

This will further lead to hemophilia drug development in the next few years to come. As per the study conducted by the National Hemophilia Foundation or NHF in 2015, about 1% of the U.S. population is likely to suffer from a disease called von Willebrand, hence rising the need for hemophilia treatment drugs.

Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Therapy Type Recombinant Therapy

Plasma therapy

Others By Distribution Channels Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy By Geography North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





The rising prevalence of severe diseases is one of the major concerns in the healthcare industry. Among these disorders, patients with hemophilia suffer from an abnormal blood loss and this weakens their blood clotting process. Companies are introducing novel hemophilia drugs and therapies to fulfill the unmet needs of patients and maintain their quality of life.

A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights said, “Companies are building expansion strategies to develop new hemophilia drugs so as to offer a better diagnosis.” Among disease indications, hemophilia A is projected to exhibit strong growth in the coming years. In addition to this, this segment covered a share of 85% in the global hemophilia drugs market in 2017.

This is mainly attributable to the rising pool patients suffering from hemophilia across the world. Also, rising initiatives at developing and commercializing new products for the effective treatment of hemophilia is driving this segment’s growth. Following hemophilia, A, hemophilia B drugs are also expected to grow at a considerable rate in the years to come.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Bioverativ Inc.

FERRING LÄKEMEDEL AB

Aptevo Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novo Nordisk

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of coagulation factor deficiency & hemophilia Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Regulatory scenario in key countries New products launch Pipeline analysis Reimbursement scenario Key industry trends

Global Hemophilia Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings/ Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Hemophilia A Hemophilia B Hemophilia C Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant Therapy Plasma-derived Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hemophilia-drugs-market-100068





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245