Global Online Accommodation Booking Market 2022

In 2021, the global online accommodation booking market is in the process of recovering on a global scale, and while it has improved, it is yet to reach its pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, consumers are eager to travel, and certain players are leading the market. As of June 2022, Booking.com, Airbnb.com, Expedia.com, Hotels.com, and Agoda.com were the top 5 accommodation and hotel booking websites worldwide, as revealed in the publication. In the U.S., Airbnb dominated with its market share of online booking applications, followed by Booking.com, in 2021. The top 3 accommodation websites in Canada, as of June 2022, were Expedia.ca, Booking.com, and Airbnb.ca. In addition, Booking.com was a leader in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, ranking among the top 3 hotel booking channels and websites in several countries in the regions, respectively.



Accommodation booking via website gains popularity



According to a survey cited in the report, nearly one-half of respondents preferred to book their travel needs, including hotels, flights, car hire, and extras, via one website as of 2022. Furthermore, in the U.S., more than one-half of respondents made accommodation bookings via hotel websites, and, in France, holiday residences were preferably booked via websites in 2021. When asked how French respondents booked their last holiday accommodation, more than one-half revealed they conducted their booking via website from computer or tablet.



