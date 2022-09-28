Paper Napkin Making Machine Market Expand at a CAGR of 3.3% to Reach US$ 183.1 Mn by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper napkin making machine market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 183.1 Mn in 2032, with sales growing at a stagnant CAGR of 3.3% from of 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 128.3 Mn in 2021, the paper napkin making machine is predicted to reach an estimated US$ 132.5 Mn in 2022. Escalating demand for hygiene products coupled with the usage of advanced technology and machinery are expected to fuel the paper napkin making machine market over the forecast period.



Owing to the rising awareness and usage of hygiene and personal care products, the paper napkin machine will likely witness a swell in its demand in the global market. More and more consumers are increasingly spending more on hygiene and personal care items to ensure protection from infection and diseases. In addition to this, many initiatives undertaken by different non-governmental organizations are spreading awareness about hygiene and sanitization which will foster a positive market environment for the paper napkin making machines.

With the growing sustainability and environmental protection trends, many consumers are opting for biodegradable or recycled products which is augmenting the demand for paper napkins. This will generate lucrative opportunities for the paper napkin making machine market. Many manufacturers are already focusing on creating eco-friendly and bio-degradable paper napkins. The different type of systems such as standalone or integrated paper napkin making machines also facilitate market possibilities due to client’s different preferences. All of these factors work in tandem to stimulate growth for the paper napkin making machine market during the projected period.

“Rising usage of hygiene products to bolster the global sales of the paper napkin making machine market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Eco-friendly paper napkins to spur market growth over the assessment period.

The U.S. will account for 85% of the market share in North America.

China is expected to generate US$ 11Mn market opportunity.

The 201-400/Hour segment and 401-600/Hour capacity segment will lead the market growth.

On the basis of system, the integrated segment will continue to dominate the target market.





Competitive Landscape

Korber AG, Ocean Associate Co. Ltd., Jori Group Co. Limited, Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd., A.Celli Group, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA., COPASA, S.L., OverMade Srl, Delta Paper Machines, ANDRITZ AG, PAPCEL, a.s., Baosuo Paper Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd., OMET Group, Gambini S.p.A., FOSHAN NANHAI DECHANGYU PAPER MACHINERY MANUFACTURE CO., LTD., ZAMBAK KAGIT SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI., and HOBEMA Maschinenfabrik among others are some of the major players in the paper napkin making machine market profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are concentrating on upgrading and expanding their production facilities to cater to the growing demand. These enterprises also deploy tactics like mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

More Insights into Paper Napkin Making Machine Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global paper napkin making machine market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of production capacity (100-200/hour, 201-400/hour, 401-600/hour, above 600 hour), system type (integrated, standalone), operation (automatic, semi-automatic), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the paper napkin making machine market in the United States is predicted to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period. The country will likely account for 85% of the market share in North America. This growth can be attributed to the heightened production and consumption of paper napkins in the U.S. Apart from the U.S., China is predicted to undergo immense market growth, accounting for a growth opportunity of US$ 11 Mn. Easy availability of paper coupled with rising export of tissue items accounts for the growth of the target market in China.

Based on segmentation, the 201-400/Hour segment and 401-600/Hour capacity segment and the integrated paper napkin making machine segment are expected to dominate the global market during 2022-2032.

