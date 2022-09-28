The Global Proton Therapy Market size is expected to reach $963.6 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proton Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Indication, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322280/?utm_source=GNW

Protons are ionized protons that damage cells’ DNA and cause cell death by interfering with it.



Equipment for proton therapy is expensive and takes up a lot of space. It includes electro-magnets, accelerators, gantries, nozzles, and patient rooms. High-energy beams are used in proton treatment, also known as proton radiation, to treat malignancies. A precise dose of high-energy radiation is kept inside the target tumor using this procedure.



The majority of the time, it is used in the treatment of malignant growth therapy. X-beam radiation is dissipated by protons, ensuring less damage to the surrounding healthy tissues. Radiation therapy called proton therapy is most frequently used to treat cancer. When compared to conventional radiation therapy, it offers important advantages in terms of effectiveness and limited side effects.



It is a simple, safe procedure that maintains patients’ happiness and enables them to quickly resume routine exercises. It enables medical professionals to administer full or greater therapy doses that completely eradicate the primary tumor spot without seriously harming surrounding healthy tissue or organs.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the medical equipment sector globally, especially particle treatment devices. The administration of particle treatment procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic varies greatly from location to region. The temporary deferral of several elective surgeries is anticipated to affect the market for proton therapy as governments and authorities work to guarantee that resources are available for COVID-19 patients. It is predicted to increase the worldwide cancer burden. The delay in diagnosis and treatment procedures is to blame for this.



Market Growth Factors



Benefits of proton therapy compared to particle therapy



Proton treatment has seen considerable technological breakthroughs in recent years. These developments have aided manufacturers in creating less invasive, more effective, and regulated proton treatment systems that also cause less radiation exposure to healthy tissues and have fewer adverse effects. More precisely targets cancer cells and tumors. A less amount of energy is produced, and there is a smaller exit dose, lowering the possibility of harm to the nearby healthy tissues and organs.



Rising healthcare spending in developing nations



The increasing number and size of investments made in the healthcare sector by governments of various nations is one of the key drivers fuelling the market’s expansion. Due to their rapid economic growth and rising healthcare costs, it is projected that the availability of high-quality healthcare would increase in several developing countries. This is regarded as a promising sign of growth for the proton therapy sector. The rising incidence of cancer in these countries has increased the need for various radiation therapies and equipment.



Market Restraining Factors



Tumors are difficult to see during proton treatment operations.



The inability to distinguish tumors from healthy normal tissue and to visualize them during proton treatment procedures is one of the biggest problems encountered. It becomes extremely challenging to only radiate the malignant protrusion without damaging the surrounding tissues, though, because tumors can change their structure regularly. Radiologists place a safety margin around the tumor to reduce this. Additionally, it becomes imperative to restrict the radiation dose range to reduce the harm to the adjacent healthy tissue, which raises the number of treatment cycles required to destroy tumorous cells.



Product Type Outlook



Based on the Product Type, the Proton Therapy Market is segmented into Accelerator, Beam Transport systems, Beam Delivery systems, Nozzle and Image Viewers, and Patient Positioning System. The accelerator segment garnered the largest revenue share in the proton therapy market in 2021. Proton therapy market growth is further aided by the rising incidence of cancer, cost advantages over imported radioactive tracers, and accessibility of cutting-edge diagnostic tools. Starting with a hydrogen atom, the accelerator splits it apart, separates the proton from the electron, and then accelerates the isolated proton to carry as much energy as is safe.



Indication Outlook



On the basis of Indication, the Proton Therapy Market is divided into Head and Neck Cancer, CNS Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Others. The head and neck cancer segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the proton therapy market in 2021. Since proton particles do not generate exit dosage, normal tissues located far from the tumor can be spared during proton therapy. Due to the anatomical restrictions present in almost all cancers in the head and neck region, this is very helpful for these tumors.



End User Outlook



By End-User, the Proton Therapy Market is divided into Hospitals, Proton Therapy Centers, and Others. The hospital segment procured the highest revenue share in the proton therapy market in 2021. Due to the rise in the prevalence of cancer, improvements in the hospital infrastructure, the use of high-tech equipment, and increased self-awareness about diseases, it is anticipated that this trend will continue during the projected period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Proton Therapy Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the proton therapy market in 2021. During the foreseeable term, dominance is anticipated to persist. This was ascribed to a strong healthcare system, a growth in elderly patients, favorable reimbursement regulations in the healthcare system, and an increase in the number of healthcare facilities that provide proton treatment..



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Toshiba Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Ion Beam Applications SA, Hitachi, Ltd., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Provision Healthcare, Sumitomo Corporation and Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Proton Therapy Market



May-2022: Sun Nuclear Corporation, a subsidiary of Mirion Technologies unveiled SunSCAN 3D cylindrical water scanning system for beam scanning, linear accelerator commissioning, and annual Quality Assurance in Radiation Therapy. The new SunSCAN 3D water scanning system is an advanced addition to Sun Nuclear’s complete solutions offering for independent, combined Quality Management of Diagnostic Imaging and Radiation Therapy.



May-2022: Ion Beam Applications took over Modus Medical Devices, a Canadian company based in London. With this acquisition, IBA would profit from synergies both in R&D and in sales and promote it to expand its product roster. Additionally, the acquisition would reinforce IBA’s competitive standing globally along with its footprint in North America.



Mar-2022: Ion Beam Applications came into a partnership with Tractebel, a global engineering business. This partnership would sustain IBA’s consumers with their proton therapy technique and construction schemes. Additionally, IBA would advertise Tractebel’s consulting services to its future consumers connecting to the design and construction of their proton treatment facilities.



Nov-2021: Mirion Technologies completed the acquisition of CHP Dosimetry, a U.S.-based supplier of dosimetry services. The new CHP Dosimetry would continue to operate Mirion’s strong dosimetry products.



Oct-2021: IBA introduced Campus, the world’s first online platform committed to proton therapy. The new Campus allows consumers to share proton therapy-related materials and resources, along with conversation forums with other users, to assist researchers and clinicians in proton therapy to improve and discover new skills for the advantage of patients.



Oct-2021: IBA formed a partnership with RaySearch Laboratories, a world head in software for radiation therapy. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to expand their partnership in proton treatment within the regions of FLASH radiotherapy, proton ARC therapy, and therapy of moving tumors. Additionally, the RayCare oncology information system from RaySearch would be tailored for optimal benefit in conjunction with the IBA delivery solutions.



Sep-2021: Siemens Healthineers joined hands with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop a global education program focused on promoting the performance of consistent, high-quality magnetic resonance (MR) imaging in radiation oncology. Additionally, the program would deliver courses for both clinical and executive groups to promote secure adoption and wider clinical execution of MR to enhance outcomes for patients.



Apr-2021: Siemens Healthineers took over Varian Medical Systems, an American radiation oncology therapies, and software maker. With this acquisition, Siemens Healthineers has the most complete offering in the MedTech sector, which delivers the business’s significant potential for value creation. Additionally, with a highly combined process, Siemens Healthineers would take the global battle against cancer to another level.



Sep-2020: Mevion Medical Systems signed an agreement with Proton International, a professional team committed to bringing Proton Therapy to organizations and patients. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to provide Mevion’s close proton therapy solution to new centers in locations such as South Texas and the Southeast United States. Additionally, the new centers would offer the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS). HYPERSCAN allows quicker and sharper delivery of therapeutic radiation to tumors.



Jan-2018: Hitachi Healthcare Americas took over VidiStar, a Greenville, S.C.-based business. Through this acquisition, VidiStar would advance the organization’s informatics strategy and analytics abilities to enhance workflow and intelligence for physicians, specifically with those providers completing diagnostic ultrasound examinations.



