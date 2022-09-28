Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising and Marketing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Market to Reach $786.2 Billion by 2026
While overall digital marketing spending declined due the pandemic-induced cuts in marketing and advertising budgets during the lockdown , available budgets are being directed at digital marketing initiatives. In addition, advertisers are realizing higher returns on their investments owing to lower competition for advertising space. As a result, the pandemic is driving changes to digital marketing strategies at companies, especially at companies where digital marketing initiatives had relatively low priority.
Clicks and display ads are among the most prominent forms of digital marketing initiatives. Clicks are expensive compared to display ads, as clicks ensure the customer is directed to the advertiser`s website. However, clicks provide a better return on investment. The declines in digital marketing budgets across the spectrum resulted in lower costs per click.
As a result, marketers are gaining more clicks for the same cost. Proactive advertisers with long-term outlook are utilizing the lower costs of clicks to improve their marketing plans and stand to gain the most when conditions improve. The continued spending on digital marketing initiatives would ensure that such advertisers have a high recall for their products or services when the conditions improve. In addition, the lower costs of digital marketing, as well as the unfavourable circumstances for other marketing and advertising formats is resulting in advertisers exploring and/or increasing their marketing spends on digital marketing.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Advertising and Marketing estimated at US$476.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$786.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period.
- Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market
- Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Market Adoption
- Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands
- Digital Advertising & Marketing Trends Under COVID-19 Shadow
- Video Advertising in Focus
- Emphasis on Social Advertising
- Personalization: Set to Become New Standard
- Spectra of Digital Marketing Elements Holding Great Implications for Businesses
- Digital Transformation across Organizations Goes Beyond Digital Marketing
- Digital Marketing Trends for the Future
- Omnichannel Marketing: A Prominent Trend in Digital Marketing Domain
- Vernacular SEO Gains from Explosion of Regional Language Users of Internet
- Progressive Web Apps Emerge as Big Digital Marketing Trend
- Automated, Personalized E-Mail Marketing Blowing Away Digital Marketers
- Influencer Marketing as Powerful Weapon for Digital Marketing Teams
- Role of Modern Technology in Improving Advertising Campaign Strategies
- Technology Trends and Advancements to Spearhead Future Growth in Digital Advertising Space
- Augmented Reality (AR): Enabling Customized Experiences
- Blockchain Technology Poised to Transform Digital Advertising Space
- Voice Search: Redefining the Digital Marketing Space
- Videos: The New Go-to Medium of Advertising
- Video Marketing Experiences Phenomenal Surge in Digital Marketing Arena
- Social Messaging to Connect with Customers
- Geofencing & Hyperlocal SEO: Elevating Customer Interactions
- Other Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market
- A Digital Cocktail for Digital Marketing
- Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
- An Insight into the Issues Associated with AI
- AI & Chatbots Trending Big in Digital Advertising & Marketing Space
- Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Digital Advertising and Marketing
- Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Digital Advertising Market Prospects
- 5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending
- Growth in Mobile Apps Drive Opportunities for Digital Marketers
- Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers
- Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms
- Smart TVs Emerge as an Important Platform for Cross-Screen Digital Advertising
- Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities Presents Potential Opportunities for Digital Advertisers
- Rising Prominence of IoT and the Growth in Connected Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level
- Flourishing Gaming Market Generates Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising
- Mobile Gaming Makes Rapid Gains during Pandemic, Boosting Market Prospects
- Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising
- New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
- Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing
- Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports
- Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns
- Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
- In-App Advertising: A Promising Platform for Reaching the Desired Audience
- Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising
- Rapid Growth of Streaming Media and OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising
