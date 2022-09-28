Global Dashboard Camera Market Size to grow USD 8.61 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 12.5%.; Spherical Insights

New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Spherical Insights, the size of the Global Dashboard Camera Market Size was valued at USD 3.83 Billion in 2021 to USD 8.61 Billion by 2030. The Global Dashboard Camera Market Share is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1137

The Global Dashboard Camera Market Size is expected to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2021 to USD 8.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Dashboard cameras are physical objects that record a car's front and back views. This hardware device's primary applications include insurance claims, protection against vehicle theft, avoiding hazardous driving situations, etc. The major international producers are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge dash cams that can be linked with various complementing technologies, like telematics and vehicle data monitoring. Commercial users buy 2-channel (dual channel) dashboard cameras because they can record inside the car, like taxi drivers, delivery services, and trucking firms. Dashboard cameras are used for both personal and professional purposes, as well as by the defense forces. An important aspect driving product demand is an increase in false vehicle accident claims for insurance and medical benefits. Additionally, it has been noted that insurance firms promote installing dashboard cameras in cars to swiftly and accurately resolve insurance claims. The demand for dashboard cameras is increasing owing to the rising awareness about quicker insurance claims, vehicular safety, and protection against rising vehicle thefts. In order to prevent fraudulent insurance claims, insurance companies are encouraging the use of dashboard cameras by offering discounts on insurance premiums. Furthermore, since most dash cams are inexpensive and simple to install, personal vehicle users are leading the business.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 118 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Dashboard Camera Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Technology (Basic, Advanced, Smart), By Video Quality (1-channel, 2-channel, Rear View), By Video Quality (SD & HD, Full HD & 4K), By Application Type (Commercial Vehicle, Personal Vehicle), By Distribution Channel (Online, In-store) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Dashboard cameras are physical objects that record a car's front and back views. This hardware device's primary applications include insurance claims, protection against vehicle theft, avoiding hazardous driving situations, etc. The major international producers are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge dash cams that can be linked with various complementing technologies, like telematics and vehicle data monitoring. Commercial users buy 2-channel (dual channel) dashboard cameras because they can record inside the car, like taxi drivers, delivery services, and trucking firms. Dashboard cameras are used for both personal and professional purposes, as well as by the defense forces. An important aspect driving product demand is an increase in false vehicle accident claims for insurance and medical benefits. Additionally, it has been noted that insurance firms promote installing dashboard cameras in cars to swiftly and accurately resolve insurance claims. The demand for dashboard cameras is increasing owing to the rising awareness about quicker insurance claims, vehicular safety, and protection against rising vehicle thefts. In order to prevent fraudulent insurance claims, insurance companies are encouraging the use of dashboard cameras by offering discounts on insurance premiums. Furthermore, since most dash cams are inexpensive and simple to install, personal vehicle users are leading the business.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1137

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In 2021, the basic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37.6% and market revenue of 1.54 billion.

Based on the technology, the global Dashboard Camera market is categorized into basic, advanced, and smart. In 2021, the basic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37.6% and market revenue of 1.54 billion. The demand for basic dashboard cameras is increasing rapidly as they have easy installation and usage processes and come at a low production cost.

In 2021, the 1-channel segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 39.8% and market revenue of 1.63 billion.

Based on product type, the Dashboard Camera market is categorized into 1-channel, 2-channel, and rear view. In 2021, the 1-channel segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 39.8% and market revenue of 1.63 billion. The demand for 1-channel dashboard cameras is increasing as they can usually record the front view of the vehicles easily, have short storage capabilities, and have short battery life.

In 2021, the SD & HD segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 60% and a market revenue of 2.46 billion.

Based on video quality, the dashboard camera market is categorized into SD & HD and full HD & 4K. In 2021, the SD & HD segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 60% and a market revenue of 2.46 billion. The SD & HD segment has been growing as they are affordable and can record easily record the details of other vehicles such as number plates during accidents for insurance purposes

In 2021, the in-store segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 62% and a market revenue of 2.54 billion.

Based on the distribution channel, the dashboard camera market is categorized into online and in-store. In 2021, the in-store segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 62% and a market revenue of 2.54 billion. The sale of dashboard cameras is increasing from in-store as the customers get to see the product in person and have a demo of it. Furthermore, the customers can alco check for any manufacturing defects before purchasing the product from an in-store.

In 2021, the personal vehicles segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65.3% and market revenue of 2.6 billion.

Based on the application, the Dashboard Camera market is categorized into personal vehicles and commercial vehicles. In 2021, the personal vehicles segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65.3% and market revenue of 2.6 billion. The increasing sale of personal vehicles has increased the demand for dashboard cameras as they are easy to install and operate, providing lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

REGIONAL SEGMENT ANALYSIS OF THE DASHBOARD CAMERA MARKET

Based on region, the Global Dashboard Camera Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Europe emerged as the largest market for the Global Dashboard Camera Market, with a market share of around 34.1% and 1.43 billion of the market revenue in 2021.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1137

Europe emerged as the largest market for the global Dashboard Camera market, with a market share of around 34.1% and 1.43 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Europe is expected to be the largest market for dashboard cameras owing to the increasing consumer demand for dashboard cameras coupled with the rising trend of dashboard cameras for insurance proof purposes. Most European countries have a high accident rate and unsafe road conditions, which increases the demand for dashboard cameras. Furthermore, most of the countries in the Europe region have strict laws for the use of dashboard cameras, adding impetus to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030, owing to the increasing encouragement and benefits for foreign businesses to enter the region. Furthermore, vehicle sales and traffic increase also contribute to the region’s growth. Dashboard cameras are popular in this region as most of the cities are heavily congested, increasing the chances of accidents.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global Dashboard Camera market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the companies' current news and developments, including product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

List of Key Market Players:

ABEO Company Co.LTD

Amcrest Technologies

CNSLink Co.Ltd.

Cobra Electronics Corporation

DOD Tec

Finedigital Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

DigiLife Technologies Co.Ltd. (Affirmed by HP Inc.)

Lukas Dash Cam

Panasonic Corporation

Pittasoft Co.Ltd.

Shenzhen Zhixinsheng Electronic Co.Ltd.

Steelmate Co.Ltd.

TourMate

WatchGuard Video (MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS)

Waylens Inc.

Nexar Inc.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Browse Related Reports

Browse Related Report

Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size , Share & Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, And Commercial Vehicles), By Aftermarket Type (New Wheel Replacement, And Refurbished Wheel Fitment), By Material Type (Alloy, Steel, And Others), By Product Type (Regular Wheels, And High-Performance Wheels), By Rim Size (13”–15” Inch, 16”–18” Inch, 19”–21” Inch, And Above 21” Inch), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/automotive-wheels-aftermarket-market

Global Electric Bus Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (All-electric, PHEV, FCEV), By Battery Capacity (Below 100 kWh, 100 - 300 kWh, Above 300 kWh), By Seating Capacity (Below 40 Seats, 40 - 70 Seats, Above 70 Seats), By Application (Intracity, Intercity), Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electric-bus-market

Global Embedded In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV), By Component (Control Panel, Heads-Up Display, Integrated Head-Unit, and High-end DSPs and GPUs), By Operating System (Android, QNX, Linux, and Windows), By Application (Entertainment Services, E-Call Services, Navigation Services, and Vehicle Diagnostics Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/embedded-in-vehicle-infotainment-market

Global Railroad Equipment Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Application (Railway, Subway, And Others), By Equipment (Caterpillar Sideboom, Caterpillar Track Loader, Caterpillar Wheel Loader, Caterpillar Excavator / Track Hoe, Hi-Rail Crane, Locomotive Service Truck (LST), And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, And Africa), Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/railroad-equipment-market

For More Information On Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us