With 7.9% CAGR, Concrete Superplasticizers Market Size Worth $9.8 Billion by 2026 | Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue collection

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Concrete Superplasticizers Market By Type (Polycarboxylic Ether (PCE), Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde (SMF), Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF), Lignosulphonates (LS), & Other), By Form (Liquid & Powder), By Application (Ready-Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, High Performance Concrete, Self-Compacting Concrete, & Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, & Others), And By Regions – Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Concrete Superplasticizers Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.9 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 9.8 billion by 2026.”

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Concrete Superplasticizers market.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market Overview:

Concrete superplasticizers are a blend of high range water reducers and chemical components that are used in tandem to increase the composition and quality of the cement while constantly trying to maintain an optimal ratio of water-cement ratio. Superplasticizers often possess high water absorbability capabilities.

These mechanical devices help in reducing water wastage while producing a rich blend of applicable cement by 15-20%. A blend of flowing concrete is the by-product of these devices which is the initial framework for initiating of any infrastructure project.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Concrete Superplasticizers market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.9% between 2022 and 2028.

The Concrete Superplasticizers market size was worth around US$ 5.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 9.8 billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

On the basis of application, the ready-mix concrete segment will dominate the market in terms of market share during the forecast owing to contributing factors such as low labor, shortage of working space, and low operational cost.

On the basis of type, the PCE segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast owing to superior features when compared to its counterparts.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue collection.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Concrete Superplasticizers Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Concrete Superplasticizers market include:

Arkema

Sika

BASF

GCP Applied Technologies

Mapei

Kao Corporation

Enaspol

Concrete Additives and Chemical

Rhein-Chemotechnik

Rain Carbon

The Euclid Chemical Company

Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Fosroc, Inc.

ZheJiangLangYa Concrete Admixture, Inc.

Industry Growth Factors

The growing trend of infrastructure projects undertaken by government and private sector in the commercial and residential sector is expected to be the driving factors for the global concrete superplasticizers market during the forecast timeframe. Continuous product development has led to better quality and efficient concrete superplasticizers that require less power and downtime which leads to higher sales in terms of volume. Maintenance of older infrastructure and rise of consumer spending coupled with increased demands of premium living quarters from consumers is expected to propel the growth of the concrete superplasticizers market. Rising demands for concrete instead of consumption of natural resources like sand, water, and gavel will further leave the concrete superplasticizers market in a ballooned state.

Rapid urbanization with a growth in the population will boost the sale of concrete plasticizers to a higher extent. Additional factors include the rise in tensile strength of the component after-treatment of the concrete with the concrete superplasticizer will further increase the demand during the forecast period. Increased investment by FDIs and the private sector in the infrastructure sector for the construction of new structures such as dams, bridges, and road, among others, will further open new revenue opportunities for the concrete superplasticizers market to flourish.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global concrete superplasticizers market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, application, end-users, and regions.

On the basis of type, the global concrete superplasticizers market can be divided into polycarboxylic ether (PCE), sulphonated melamine formaldehyde (SMF), sulphonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), lignosulphonates (LS), & other. The PCE superplasticizers are expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast by a margin of over 40% if recent trends are to be followed. Factors pertaining to significant water reduction capabilities and dispersibility of the mixture will drive the segment to the dominant position. These superplasticizers are usually utilized in applications where high-performance concrete, high-strength and a higher volume of ash/slag concrete is required.

On the basis of form, the global concrete superplasticizers market can be broken down into liquid and powder. The liquid segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast due to easy functionality, rising adoption in the industry, and easy dispersing capabilities. On the basis of application, the global concrete plasticizers market can be disintegrated into ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, high performance concrete, self-compacting, and others. The segment of ready mix is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast due to the high convenience of functionality coupled with shortage of labor, limited working space, and low operational cost. On the basis of end-users, the global concrete superplasticizers market can be segmented into residential, commercial, infrastructure, and other.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to a higher demand of concrete during the forecast. Other factors for the rise in global concrete superplasticizers across the market can be credited to growing urbanization across emerging economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, and India.

Furthermore, the region of Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of concrete based application with over 50% of the global consumption being reported in the region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 5.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 9.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Arkema, Sika, BASF, GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei, Kao Corporation, Enaspol, Concrete Additives and Chemical, Rhein-Chemotechnik, Rain Carbon, The Euclid Chemical Company, Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co. Ltd., Fosroc, Inc., and ZheJiangLangYa Concrete Admixture, Inc., among others. Key Segment By Type, Form, Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Concrete Superplasticizers market is segmented as follows:

By Type Segment Analysis

Polycarboxylic Ether (PCE)

Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde (SMF)

Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF)

Lignosulphonates (LS)

Others

By Form Segment Analysis

Liquid

Powder

By Application Segment Analysis

Ready-Mix Concrete

Precast Concrete

High Performance Concrete

Self-Compacting Concrete

Others

By End-User Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others

By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, Form, Application, End-User, and byRegion

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

