ABM Releases Latest ESG Sustainability Impact Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) a leading provider of facility services and solutions, today announced the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Impact Report. The report highlights the company’s commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative (“SBTi”), the launch of its ABMNext innovation program, and progress advancing corporate sustainability; diversity, equity and inclusion (“DE&I”); philanthropy and community engagement. Through the services the Company provides, as well as how it operates, ABM continues to successfully cultivate its ESG culture to drive and influence change across the industries it serves.



“With more than 100,000 team members serving over 20,000 clients across multiple industries, ABM has a powerful role in advancing critical change, as well as supporting our clients in achieving their ESG goals,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “The sustainability and wellbeing of the environment and people everywhere has never been more critical. At ABM, we touch millions of lives every day through the many services we offer at thousands of client locations. While we are proud of our ESG accomplishments detailed in our 2021 report, we recognize this is a journey and we have further to go, as reflected in our commitment to SBTi. We remain firm in our values-guided purpose to be a driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world.”

ABM’s 2021 ESG Sustainability Impact Report covers a wide range of achievements, with highlights including:

Submitted its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative to ensure ABM’s carbon reduction targets are in alignment with the Paris agreement goals.





Established an actionable carbon reduction roadmap, including targets on renewable electricity procurement and vehicle electrification.





Advanced Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts by appointing a dedicated subject matter expert to develop programs to help achieve culture and inclusion goals.





Improved overall performance across ESG ratings, including EcoVadis and the Carbon Disclosure Project.





Expanded solutions to support carbon neutrality and zero-waste plans, including provision of renewable electricity on-site, conducting energy-efficiency retrofits, installing EV charging stations, achieving zero-waste, and using green cleaning supplies.





Saved clients more than 72 thousand tons of carbon emissions and 103 thousand megawatt hours of energy through its sustainable solutions.





Launched ABMNext, an enterprise-wide innovation program that prioritizes developing solutions like sensor technology, autonomous equipment, and integrated technologies to gain efficiencies, reduce waste, and increase the value to clients.





Provided minority-owned, women-owned and disabled veteran-owned businesses direct access to subcontractor opportunities. ABM’s supplier diversity spend increased more than 145% in the five years following the inception of the program in 2016. Approximately 20% of ABM’s overall supplier spend was with minority-owned businesses.



In addition to ABM’s ESG accomplishments as detailed in the report, ABM is focused on meeting and exceeding its clients’ future needs, both inside and outside their facilities. ABM has bolstered its ability to better serve its clients by enhancing its disinfection and viral mitigation services. It has also expanded its offerings across EV charging installation and maintenance, facility engineering, waste management, and Bundled Energy Solutions, all of which play critical roles in keeping spaces healthy, resource efficient, and increasingly sustainable.

To learn more, click here to view ABM’s most recent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

ABM’s ESG Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core Option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that includes janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $7 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Contact:

Media:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com