Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Scientific Conference Presentations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies, is pleased to announce two upcoming conference presentations.

The 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium being held in Barcelona, Spain, October 26-28, 2022 is a joint meeting of the European Oncology Research and Therapeutics Consortium, the US National Cancer Institute and the American Association for Cancer Research. The meeting focuses on preclinical and phase I human clinical trials, enabling and facilitating in-depth scientific discussions on the latest developments in therapeutic targets and experimental drugs and attracts academics, scientists and pharmaceutical industry representatives from around the globe.

The 6th Annual DDR Inhibitors Summit being held in Boston, January 24-26, 2023 will cover both the preclinical and clinical DDR inhibitor landscape and establish how the field is addressing the major hurdle to drug development – toxicity. From reviewing progress with both novel and established targets to utilizing inhibitors in combination studies and improving patient selection with improved biomarkers, this meeting will give a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the field.

“We have previously presented data that suggest promising activity for our novel kt-3000 series drug candidates as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma and other treatment-resistant cancers,” said Professor Mads Daugaard, PhD, president & chief scientific officer of Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. “We look forward to sharing additional advancements with the global oncology community and potential pharmaceutical development partners at these upcoming meetings.”

Rakovina Therapeutics’ kt-3000 series represents a novel class of bi-functional small-molecule drug candidates that has been designed to combine inhibition of both PARP and HDAC in a single molecule as to potentially overcome treatment resistance in the treatment of Ewing sarcoma and other cancers.

Ewing sarcoma is a cancer that occurs primarily in the bone or soft tissues and is the second most common type of bone cancer affecting children and young adults. Approximately thirty percent of patients will experience recurrence within five years following treatment. The prognosis for patients with recurrent or progressive Ewing sarcoma is poor with average survival from the time of relapse of only 14 months.

Development of the kt-3000 series is supported, in part, by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Martha’s BEST Grant for All, which is aimed at developing new treatments for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone and soft tissue cancer in children and young adults.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

