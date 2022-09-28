CinCor Pharma Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Phase 2 BrigHtn Data for Baxdrostat in Treatment-Resistant Hypertension at the Upcoming 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) today announced that the company will present Phase 2 data from its BrigHtn trial evaluating baxdrostat in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension as part of the late-breaking science session at the upcoming 2022 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions taking place November 5-7, 2022, virtually and in Chicago, Illinois. Baxdrostat is a highly selective, once daily, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase. The presentation will include clinical data from CinCor’s BrigHtn trial, a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled dose-ranging study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of baxdrostat in subjects who have not achieved their target blood pressure despite receiving three or more antihypertensive agents at their maximally tolerated doses, one of which must be a diuretic.

“We believe baxdrostat provides the first new mechanism to lower aldosterone levels for the treatment of hypertension since the development of ACEIs and ARBs over 30 years ago,” said Mason Freeman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at CinCor. “We are pleased to present data from our BrigHtn trial demonstrating baxdrostat can potentially be used in combination with those older agents to provide greater blood pressure lowering in patients whose hypertension is refractory to treatment.”

Results From a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Baxdrostat in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Hypertension

Date/Time: November 7, 2022

Presenter: Mason Freeman M.D, Chief Medical Officer at CinCor

Session Title: LBS.09 - Late-Breaking Science: Resistant Hypertension: A Pressure Cooker

Please visit the AHA Scientific Sessions Late-Breaking Science for the most current programming.

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

About Baxdrostat

Baxdrostat (CIN-107) is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, including nearly one-half of the adult population in the U.S., or 116 million hypertensive patients.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the therapeutic potential of baxdrostat (CIN-107), including expectations with respect to baxdrostat providing the first new mechanism to lower aldosterone levels for the treatment of hypertension since the development of ACEis and ARBs over 30 years ago, baxdrostat’s potential to be used in combination with those older agents to provide greater blood pressure lowering for those whose hypertension is refractory to treatment and the ability of baxdrostat to address multiple unmet needs in patients; expectations with respect to regulatory matters; and other statements that are not historical facts. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expected,” “intends,” “plan,” “may”, “will,” “project”, “estimate”, “continue,” “advance” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on CinCor’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond CinCor’s control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including, without limitation, CinCor has incurred significant operating losses since its inception; CinCor has a limited operating history and no history of commercializing products; CinCor will require substantial additional funding to finance its operations; CinCor’s business is entirely dependent at this time on the success of one drug, baxdrostat; initial, interim, “top-line” and preliminary data from clinical trials announced or published from time to time may change; CinCor may not be successful in its efforts to expand its pipeline beyond baxdrostat; success in preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials may not be indicative of results in future clinical trials; enrollment and retention of patients in clinical trials could be delayed; CinCor relies and will rely on third parties to conduct, supervise and monitor existing clinical trials and potential future clinical trials; developments from the company’s competitors and the marketplace for the company’s products; and CinCor’s business, operations and clinical development timelines and plans may be adversely affected by the evolving and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events, including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia, and macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets, and matters related thereto; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company, including those described under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CinCor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2022, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022, and other filings and reports that CinCor may file from time to time with the SEC. Other risks and uncertainties of which CinCor is not currently aware may also affect the company’s forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. CinCor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.