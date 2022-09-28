Good Gaming Inc. Announces Official Launch Date For Their New Minecraft OP Prison Game Featuring MicroBuddies™

Kennett Square, PA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an interactive entertainment brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008, is proud to announce October 15, 2022, as the official launch date of its Minecraft OP Prison Game featuring MicroBuddies™.

As previously announced, the Company plans to re-enter the Minecraft space with its flagship game by reintroducing one of its highest-producing game modes, OP Prison, through a newly formed alliance with Meraki Studios. Netherlands-based Meraki Studios was founded in 2017 with a mission to express its creativity by delivering breathtaking, interactive entertainment through the utilization of the Minecraft engine. Meraki utilizes the extensive Minecraft ecosystem to develop highly interactive games that are engaging and rewarding for creators, clients, and players alike.

Minecraft OP Prison promises a new reinvigorated look, all new mines, and new gameplay elements, such as an all-new GOO™ trading system, which will allow MicroBuddies™ players to have cross-functionality between Minecraft and the MicroBuddies™ ecosystems. The Company looks to launch its OP Prison game with a slew of highly creative changes and development centered around further enhancing the game's quality, graphics, and entertainment value. This enhanced version promises to deliver the massively fun experience of their previous OP Prison game mode with fun new twists for new and returning players.

David Sterling, Good Gaming COO, stated, "Our collaboration with Meraki Studios has produced stunning results as we work around the clock to bring this project to fruition on October 15th. We expect Minecraft OP Prison to be the first of several collaborations, which we plan to announce shortly." He also stated, "I would like to thank Meraki Studios and our Good Gaming team for their tireless dedication in bringing the launch of our re-envisioned OP Prison game to market. We are confident our community will not be disappointed."

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

To learn more about Good Gaming at: https://good-gaming.com/

To learn more about MicroBuddiesTM at: https://microbuddies.io/

About Meraki Studios B.V.

Meraki Studios B.V., a leading developer of some of the most well-known Minecraft experiences in the world, prides itself on being the home of love, creativity, and soul within the Minecraft community. We design and develop playable games for the Minecraft ecosystem, making sure the end product exceeds the expectations of its creators, the client, and the players alike.

To learn more about Meraki Studios B.V. at: https://www.merakistudios.eu/

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com