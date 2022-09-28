The Dickey Foundation Hosts Inaugural Denim and Diamonds Event

Dallas, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation – the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – is celebrating and supporting first responders with its inaugural Denim and Diamonds fundraiser event this fall. Join Dickey’s as they continue to support local first responder who serve to protect our communities.

Set for October 13th at 6:30 p.m. at The Rustic in Dallas, located at 3656 Howell Street. The Foundation will host a fun-filled, fundraising event featuring food and drinks, live entertainment by legendary, local band Straight Tequila Night, and a celebration of the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

Ticket sales for the Denim and Diamonds dinner will benefit The Dickey Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting first responders in Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as all over the country. With several sponsorship opportunities starting at $1,000, Dickey’s encourages the entire ‘cue-mmunity to pitch in and turn out to honor those who protect and serve us all.

“Dickey’s Barbecue is proud to support the Dickey Foundation in hosting the inaugural Denim and Diamonds event to support our extremely brave police officers, firefighters, medical professionals and other first responders,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re always looking for ways to give back, and we invite the entire DFW community to join us in doing so. We can’t wait to see everyone on this exciting night for a great cause!”

Tickets purchased before October 1st qualify for an Early Bird price of $80, while general admission will be $100. Guests are also invited to become Denim and Diamonds Sponsors, with a variety of levels available to review here.

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, supports first responders in communities across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as protective armor, firefighting suits, rescue gear and overall support for local first responders. Although its reach is national, the efforts are extremely local and dedicated to the first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

