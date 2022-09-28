The Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market size is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322255/?utm_source=GNW

This method carries a very minimal risk because it is fully noninvasive. The necessity for physiotherapy equipment has arisen as a result of the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and other illnesses brought on by sedentary lifestyles and urbanization.



Injury, fracture, joint problem, amputation, back and neck discomfort, arthritis, and post-operative conditions are all conditions that are treated with physiotherapy. Several new kinds of physiotherapy equipment have recently entered the market because to technological advancements. The physiotherapy equipment market is being driven by an ageing population, increasing cardiovascular disease rates, and neurological illnesses.



Urbanization and an inactivity have also increased the demand for physiotherapy supplies. Physiotherapy, often known as physical therapy, is a type of medical care designed to enhance and restore healthy body function. It makes use of a range of technologies and techniques to assist individuals in maintaining their health and fast recovering from medical conditions. These procedures are carried out in outpatient clinics and typically last longer.



In contrast, people who are being monitored after surgery typically only receive inpatient rehabilitation therapy. Equipment for physical therapy is utilized to facilitate healing, increase mobility, and manage general health. Even if attending one or more physical therapy sessions every week is beneficial, it might not be sufficient to help users achieve their objectives. Hence, it’s crucial to have their own set of at-home physical therapy gear.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



For the first and second quarters of 2020, governments in numerous nations instituted lockdowns to stop and restrict the spread of sickness. These lockdowns, therefore, had a negative impact on suppliers in the market for physiotherapy equipment since they messed up supply chains and delayed deliveries. In Q3 and Q4 of 2020, vendors might resume regular business activities and recover. As a result, the need for equipment surged as hospitals noticed a sharp rise in admissions. Moreover, as a result of health safety precautions, patients chose home care therapies, which resulted in a drop-in visit to rehabilitation and physiotherapy facilities.



Market Growth Factors



Rise In The Demand For Rehabilitative Care



The main objectives of physical therapy and other rehabilitation treatments are to increase strength and mobility and discover solutions for any issues. A physical therapist may advise using walking aids and engaging in exercises to strengthen the body and improve balance if a patient has fallen. In addition, rehabilitation can assist in managing exhaustion due to chronic fatigue syndrome, asthma, or following major surgery. With more people having access to more cutting-edge medical, emergency, and trauma care, physiotherapy-based rehabilitative care is becoming more and more important on a global scale.



Rapid Pace Of Technological Improvements



Companies in the physiotherapy equipment market are putting more and more effort into creating new goods and focusing on technology improvements in order to release sophisticated, user-friendly devices. It is anticipated that technological advancements like virtual reality, robots, exoskeletons, implanted gadgets, and interactive video games will offer market participants a variety of opportunities. In physical and rehabilitation facilities, interactive video games are being employed more frequently to hasten the recovery of patients with neurological problems.



Market Restraining Factors



Volatile Reimbursement Environment For Physiotherapy



Modifications in healthcare insurance coverage and rules have a significant impact on individuals’ out-of-pocket expenses. This could result in differences in services and have an effect on the standard of care. Patients frequently have to pay out of cash due to differences in coverage between and between federal and private payers. Before co-insurance kicks in, patients can be accountable for a co-pay, facility fees, co-insurance, and reaching a large deductible. Co-pays for some physiotherapy procedures can be very expensive.



Product Outlook



By product, the physiotherapy equipment market is divided into Equipment (Electrotherapy equipment, Ultrasound equipment, Exercise therapy equipment, Heat therapy equipment, Cryotherapy equipment, Combination therapy equipment, Continuous passive motion therapy equipment, Shockwave therapy equipment, Laser therapy equipment, Magnetic pressure therapy equipment, Traction therapy, and Other physiotherapy equipment) and Accessories. Under equipment segment, the ultrasound equipment segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2021. An attached transducer, a video monitor, and a computer console make up an ultrasound machine. The transducer is a tiny, portable gadget that looks like a microphone.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into Musculoskeletal, Neurological, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Pediatric, Gynecological and Others. Neurological segment procured a significant revenue share in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2021. The goal of interventions provided by neurological physiotherapists, who are skilled and qualified to treat neurological problems, is to help patients regain or retain their maximum range of motion and functional independence. By encouraging the creation of new neural pathways via repetition and exercise, this is accomplished.







End-User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the physiotherapy equipment market is classified into Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Physician Offices and Other End Users. Hospitals segment recorded a significant revenue share in the physiotherapy equipment market in 2021. Hospitals are enlarging their medical infrastructure to include specialist units that concentrate on physical therapy or the other alternative therapy plan for patients recovering from trauma or surgery.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the physiotherapy equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Europe emerged as the leading region in the physiotherapy equipment market with the largest revenue share in 2021. It is credited to a large contribution by economically secure and technologically advanced nations like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Moreover, favourable healthcare reforms, an increase in the number of elderly people in Europe, an increase in the penetration of physiotherapy services, and rising geriatric populations are all factors propelling market expansion in that region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DynaTronics Corporation Ltd., Performance Health, LLC, Richmar (Compass Health Brands Corporation), TecnoBody s.r.l., Zynex, Inc., Mettler Electronics Corp., Proxomed Medizintechnik GmbH, GymnaUniphy N.V., and EMS Physio Ltd.



