Farmington Hills, MI, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact:

Danette Stenta, Senior Vice President of Marketing

dstenta@beztak.com

(248) 737-6123

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BEZTAK ANNOUNCES CONSTRUCTION OF NOVI LUXURY APARTMENT COMMUNITY INNOVA – THE AREA’S FIRST NEW RENTAL DEVELOPMENT IN DECADES ALONG THE HAGGERTY CORRIDOR

Farmington Hills, MI. September 28, 2022 - The area near Haggerty Road between 12 Mile and 13 Mile, originally master planned for high tech office and business parks, has consistently attracted a highly sophisticated and often multinational workforce accustomed to modern upscale living.

However, employees of the notable businesses nearby—such as Mercedes Benz, Bosch, the Henry Ford Medical Center, and Harman International—have had limited local options for contemporary and high tech apartments with modern amenities, styling and technology. That will change when Beztak’s latest apartment community, Innova, opens in the fall of 2023.

Beztak CEO Sam Beznos explains, “Until we broke ground on Innova, the majority of renters seeking to live close to work had only decades-old garden-style communities to choose from—often with only modest finishes, limited amenities, low ceilings and a very traditional feel. Novi’s 21st-century workforce has created a great demand for upscale apartments near I-696, I-96 and I-275. Innova will meet that demand and offer a new luxury rental option in Novi for these discerning renters.”

A community of 10 uniquely conceived buildings on 22 acres, Innova has plenty to offer the community with sleek townhomes and one-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent with a fresh European style not currently offered in Novi. The 272 apartments and townhomes will range from 809 to 2,123 square feet and feature chic, high-end finishes and features such as wood-plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-home washers and dryers.

About half of Innova’s rental homes will have garage and carport parking—a premium amenity during Michigan winters. Residents will be able to keep in shape at the community’s fitness center with high-end interactive equipment including Peloton® exercise cycles and Mirror home fitness devices. A generously-sized outdoor pool with a cabana, an area for yard games and barbecues, and an extensive exercise area are among the many outdoor amenities planned for the apartment development, located near Nissan, Panasonic, and Magna Seating.

For the convenience of out-of-state or international workers relocating to Novi, or assigned to the area on a temporary basis, some of the units will be furnished and available for short-term rental.

Beztak—named one of the Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal—prioritized environmental impact when designing its newest luxury apartments north of Detroit. Innovative smart technologies such as electronic locks, lighting and thermostat controls, plus Energy Star appliances, are designed to appeal to residents who demand the latest in environmentally-conscious living. Innova’s apartments and townhomes will also be constructed to the latest LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) health, energy efficiency, and cost savings standards from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The most visible commitment to green construction will be Beztak’s protection of a wetland the company incorporated into the community’s design. Beztak plans a walking path through the forested wildlife habitat meandering along the west side of Innova’s site.

“This is typical Beztak—bringing a project to life through innovation, creativity, and problem solving,” says Beznos. “Others may have seen the wetland as a burden, but we saw an opportunity to protect the environment and to create another amenity for our residents. We develop every community with consideration of the natural site conditions and with a deep understanding of what the market would like to see. Our projects enhance the surrounding community, so we can offer our residents a living experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

Beztak broke ground on the project July 18, 2022 after many years of rezoning and planning with the City of Novi. Multifamily residential housing wasn’t even on the City of Novi’s Master Plan for the area. Beztak recognized the gap in the rental market and began a long campaign to change the zoning from OST, or “Office Service Technology,” to RM-2 (“High Density Multi Family”) zoning.

Innova joins Saddle Creek, Aldingbrooke, Muirwood and Citation Club as part of Beztak’s portfolio of apartment rental communities near Novi and Farmington Hills. The family-owned, multi-generational company manages over 35,000 apartments nationally, with 56 multi-family and luxury senior living communities in Michigan, and 125 communities nationwide.

Peloton® is a registered trademark of Peloton Interactive, Inc. Its use does not imply endorsement or affiliation.

###

About Beztak Companies

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.

Attachments