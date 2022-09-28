The Global Pet Clothing Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, By Pet Owner, By Pet Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322245/?utm_source=GNW

Pet clothing includes apparel that provides additional warmth and shields dogs from the extremes.



Some typical examples of pet clothing are jackets, sweaters, knitwear, hoodies, shirts, head and neckwear, raincoats, and swimwear. Most of the pet clothing available is designed for little dogs. Small dogs naturally have very thin coats and are prone to catch cold in cooler or wetter conditions. The warmth from pet clothing, such as a raincoat, jacket, or sweater, might prevent the dogs from shivering when out for a stroll.



With the fame these clothes got, they are now also available for larger dogs and cats. Nowadays, pet owners enjoy dressing up their animals with clothes to make them stand out from other animals and look fashionable. This practice also helps pet owners improve their social standing in society. While certain outfits, like a pet tuxedo or a costume, are purely whimsical and decorative, other accessories, like raincoats and sweaters, are more useful.



All dog sizes can find coats and sweaters, and some knitters enjoy making dog sweaters by hand. Smaller dog breeds with short hair, like Chihuahuas and dachshunds, are especially popular for sweaters and coats. Similarly, cat owners also like to dress their pets in sweaters. To meet customer demands, manufacturers are introducing products with distinctive designs, characters, sizes, colors, and patterns. For instance, producers have debuted some of the most well-known franchises and characters, including Batman, Wonder Woman, Mickey Mouse, Jurassic World, Ghostbusters, etc.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The demand for pet clothes decreased as pet owners turned more of their attention to pet food and other necessities. Even with the pandemic’s constraints on the workforce and the supply chain, some pet goods are seeing sales in the clothing industry. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rising need for pet supplies including beds, carriers, and toys, among other things. People have been motivated to adopt pets by concerns about business closures and employer-issued instructions to stay at home. As a result, businesses in the pet apparel industry seized this opportunity to expand their production capacity for pet durables.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Awareness Of Pets’ Health Among Pet Owners



As pets grow, their age and health issues also necessitate the use of clothing. Pets’ immune systems deteriorate when they become ill. As a result, wearing garments can keep them healthy. Finding appropriate clothing for dogs, such as sweaters, is necessary because, for instance, hypothermia is a prevalent sickness in dogs. In addition, some animals have delicate skin, particularly after a haircut. They will face more environmental dangers as a result. Thus, clothing can shield them from the sun’s rays and other dangers. Pets are also more susceptible to the cold during winter, especially the younger and the aged ones. In the winter, it might be difficult for such vulnerable pets to produce adequate body heat.



Increasing Demand For Recycled Fabrics For Pet Cloths



Reusing bags, placing paper, plastic, and metal in a recycling bin, or wearing recycled goods are all examples of recycling, which is one of the most sustainable lifestyle choices. Recycling has even entered the realm of haute fashion. With so many celebrities also launching their recyclable clothing lines, it is no wonder that the pet clothing industry would make use of it as well. Using recycled plastics for a wearable like puffer vests and raincoats is gaining popularity among pet owners. A rising trend among pet owners to buy clothing made of recycled or plant-based materials, such as cotton and hemp, is also stimulating the demand for sustainable goods.



Market Restraining Factors



Allergic Reactions Caused By Itchy And Uncomfortable Fabrics



Allergies may be brought on by the materials used in the pet’s clothing. Additionally, it could cause inflammation and itching. Some poor-quality fabrics create more problems for pets than comfort. The friction of the cloth against the pets’ skin can lead to skin conditions, allergies, and peeling. It becomes important to keep an eye out for any symptoms of an allergic response in the pets. Itching, scratching, or unease that causes them to try to change out of their clothing are examples of some visible symptoms. The pet owners who always dress their pets in clothes tend to ignore some surface-level issues with their pets’ physique.



Product Type Outlook



Based on the product type, the pet clothing market is categorized into Shirts & Tops, Coats & Jackets, Sweater & Hoodies, and Others. The coats & jackets segment recorded a significant revenue share in the pet clothing market in 2021. Flexibility is a key consideration in the design of the best pet coats and jackets. They have elastic fabric and chest & neck straps that may be adjusted to provide a close but comfortable fit. A coat will fit a variety of pet types better the more adaptable it is. The brand should ideally give comprehensive sizing charts and a large size variety.



Pet Type Outlook



On the basis of pet type, the market for pet clothing is segmented into Dogs, Cats, and Others. The cat segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the pet clothing market in 2021. Cats help their owners to feel better emotionally and they elevate their spirits. These animals are also recognized for encouraging socialization among older people. They also help people with physical or mental disabilities to be friendly. In around 40 million American homes, cats are kept as pets.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the pet clothing market is bifurcated into Offline and Online. The offline segment dominated the pet clothing market with the largest revenue share in 2021. Most neighborhood pet accessories shops are still preferred by their regular customers. Many supermarkets and hypermarkets have also started to sell and display pet products. Specialized pet accessories shops selling handmade pet jackets and hoodies have also brought this segment some growth.



Pet Owner Outlook



On the basis of pet owner, the market for pet clothing is classified into Gen X, Millennial, Baby Boomer, Gen Z, and others. The Millennials segment dominated the pet clothing market with the highest revenue share in 2021. People born between 1981 and 1996 are known as Millennials, and they currently make up the largest segment of pet owners worldwide. The American Pet Product Association (APPA) estimates that approximately one-third of pet owners in the United States are in the millennial generation.



Regional Outlook



Based on the region, the pet clothing market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia pacific and LAMEA. The North American segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market of pet clothing in 2021. The North American pet clothing market is primarily driven by the massive adoption of pets, the growing trend of pet humanization, and rising pet expenses. More than two-thirds of American families have a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABO Gear LLC, Bedhead Pajamas (Komar, Inc.), Bitch New York, Canada Pooch Ltd., Hip Doggie, Lucy & Co, Medical Pet Shirts, Wagwear, and Ruff Wear Inc.



