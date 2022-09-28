Freedom-to-Operate Searching Training Course: Get to Grips with the Fundamentals of FTO (October 10, 2022)

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freedom-to-Operate Searching Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To excel in your searching role you need to get to grips with the fundamentals of FTO, understand the scope of a search and analyse the types of rights you will encounter.

Critically, you also need to understand how to interpret and evaluate the results from an FTO perspective. Are you up to date with the latest searching methods and technologies? Can you verify the status of patents and report your FTO search accurately?

This must-attend, value-rich event, led by an expert in the field, will answer all your queries and ensure you're working effectively and comprehensively to get the best results for your business or client.

Who Should Attend:

All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses, including: IP managers Patent research specialists and analysts Patent attorneys

R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not 're-inventing the wheel'

Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data

All those wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills in searching

Key Topics Covered:

Background and motivations to freedom-to-operate searching

Understanding the background to a search

Extent and definitions

Terminology variation and search objectives

Types of Infringement

Clearance

Duties of the searcher

Timescales and scope

Fundamentals of FTO search scope

Considerations for source selection

Understanding terminology in the prior art

Analysing the search question: multiple aspects or features

Understanding the results from anFTOperspective and interpreting claims: multiple aspects or features

Methods for searching for claimed features; full text and text segments, extended classifications

Stages of the search

The subject matter

Scope and sequence

Source selection and searchable claims

Full text and text segments searching techniques

Extended classifications and navigating the hierarchy

Limitation of results

Using basic legal status tools to assist evaluation - finding amended claims

After the subect search - verifying status of patents

Reporting aspects for an FTO search

Form of the report

What to report - content and scope

How to report it

Follow-up possibilities

Stephen Adams

Director

Magister Ltd



Stephen Adams is Director of Magister Ltd, a patents documentation consultancy and training service. He worked in technical information for over 20 years, latterly for nearly 9 years with Zeneca Agrochemicals (now Syngenta) as their principal patent searcher. He is Director-at-Large for PIUG Inc.



