Get Certified in Laser Tattoo Removal at New Look Laser College in 2023

The certification course has been carefully crafted and continually refined since its inception in 2008 to deliver the best training for laser tattoo removal practitioners. The course emphasizes in-depth clinical education, including laser safety, physics, treatment protocols, expectations, and skin anatomy.

Students also receive plenty of hands-on training on a diverse pool of actual patients and skin types using advanced Q-Switched Nd:YAG and Ruby lasers. New Look Laser College attendees also learn marketing and business growth strategies specific to the laser industry for a successful start in their laser businesses.

New Look Laser College is taught at its Dallas, TX headquarters and off-site locations in Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL, and Las Vegas, NV.

New Look Laser College’s 2023 Course Schedule:

Students who graduate from New Look Laser College earn three certifications: Laser Safety Office, Certified Laser Specialist, and Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal practitioner.



About Astanza Laser

