Pickleball Paddle Market Worth USD 256.1 million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickleball Paddle market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Pickleball Paddle market during 2022-2028.

Global Pickleball Paddle market size is estimated to be worth USD 148.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 256.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Pickleball Paddle Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Polymer Core

Nomex Core

Aluminum Core

Other

Applications: -

Brand Outlets

Franchised Sports Outlets

E-Commerce

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Escalade (Onix, Pickleball Now)

Paddletek

Selkirk Sport

Pickleball Central

Pro-Lite

Gamma

Engage

Performance One Paddles (POP)

Franklin

Head

Manta World Sport

Key Benefits of Pickleball Paddle Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Pickleball Paddle Market

Detailed TOC of Global Pickleball Paddle Market Research Report 2022

1 Pickleball Paddle Market Overview

2 Pickleball Paddle Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Pickleball Paddle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Pickleball Paddle Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Pickleball Paddle Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Pickleball Paddle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Pickleball Paddle Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

