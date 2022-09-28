Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Completes the Second Version of the AI Consultant Chatbot on the Company's Website

Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Last year, the company (OTCQB: TREN) launched a chatbot consultant with artificial intelligence. This has become a new step in business development by supporting intuitive communication with customers based on Google’s advanced artificial intelligence.



The team succeeded in helping the user communicate with Al technology based on the natural spoken language they use rather than on traditional computer interfaces, that require structured and predictable input for proper functioning.

Currently, the chatbot can advise clients on the services and projects of the Company. It can help them to feel freer on the website. Users can communicate with the product and it understands them.

Trend Innovations Holdings Inc. is completing the development of the second version of the AI consultant chatbot on the company's website. Due to the fact that users interacted with it, the neural network became smarter, and the team identified refinements that needed to be made to improve the service.

The new version will improve the quality of the dialogue between the user and the bot to maximize the impression of communication with the real person. AI consultant chatbot is an outstanding product as it offers real-time solutions to queries that arise from website users.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

All the company’s news:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com/news/

The company’s website:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com

