NaturalShrimp Partners With Leading Foodservice Distributor

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced a partnership with US Foods, South Texas area, with an exclusive grow out program for their customers in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions.

“We are very excited to build this channel-specific program for a leading national distributor,” said Marco van den Berg, VP of Sales and Marketing. “This is in line with our strategy to deliver our quality product to restaurants inside a 300 mile radius, within 8 hours from harvest at our production facility in La Coste. There has been continuous growing support for local producers, with top tier customers looking to differentiate their product offering from the rest of the industry. Shrimp still enjoys the top spot when you look at the latest seafood per capita consumption data, and consumers are now ready to pay a premium for a fresh, naturally grown Texas product.

“Brian Rashid, our Regional Sales Manager, is working with our live program in San Antonio and expansion of this program to Austin and will be our point of contact with U.S. Foods. Since joining in August, Brian has been delivering consistent quality product and benchmark service to our customers across multiple sales channels as we continue with our growth strategy,” concluded Van Den Berg.

Tom Untermeyer, Chief Technology Officer, added “The Hydrogas technology allowed us to maintain the health of the shrimp in the La Coste, TX production facility immediately after the July fire prior to installing our emergency backup electrocoagulation equipment. Consequently, we are now able to start supplying US Foods weekly with our fresh shrimp from our Texas location as we continue to ramp up production and believe the prove out of our Hydrogas technology was instrumental in helping to secure this agreement.”

NaturalShrimp has been invited to attend, as well as be a featured exhibitor at the upcoming US Foods Immersion show in Austin on October 12th.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

