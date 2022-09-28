Global Research Antibodies Market to surpass US$ 5,637.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global research antibodies market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,574.6 Mn in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Research Antibodies Market:

Key trends in market include increasing acquisitions, collaborations by market players, increasing product approvals, increasing partnerships and product launches by market players.

Increasing acquisitions, collaborations by market players is expected to drive growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, PerkinElmer Inc., an American global corporation focused in the business areas of diagnostics, life science research, acquired Biolegend, a global developer and manufacturer of antibodies and reagents used in biomedical research. The acquisition will allow BioLegend to expand PerkinElmer's present life science business into new markets.

Increasing product approval by U.S. Food and Drug Administration is a major contributing factor in the global research antibodies market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Amgen Inc., a U.S. based multinational biopharmaceutical company, announced that Riabnitm (rituximab-arrx), a biosimilar of Rituxan (rituximab), has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with Non-Lymphoma Hodgkin's (NHL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL).

Increasing partnerships and product launches by market players is expected to boost the growth of market over forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Vir Biotechnology, U.S. based clinical-stage Immunology Company, partnered with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, non-profit foundation fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world and launched new antibody research initiative aimed at a functional cure for HIV and prevention of malaria. The new initiative entails a clinical proof-of-concept trial aimed at evaluating the potential effects of broadly neutralizing antibodies engineered to prevent viral replication and spread in HIV-positive individuals as well as their capacity to confer a vaccine-like effect that may be applicable to long-term antiretroviral therapy (ART)-free suppression of HIV.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing product approvals by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are expected to drive growth of the global research antibodies market. For instance, on May 31, 2022, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company’s Dupixent (dupilumab) for priority review in adults with prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme itch and skin lesions. Dupixent is the first and only medication specifically designed to treat prurigo nodularis in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global research antibodies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-rad Laboratories, Lonza Group, Merck Millipore, Cell Signalling Technology Inc., F.Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, BioLegend Inc., Illumina, Phoenix Pharmaceuticals, Abcam plc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Product Type: Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies Reagents Consumables

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Form: Monoclonal Antibodies Polyclonal Antibodies Recombinant Antibodies

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Source: Mouse Rabbit Goat Others (Guinea Pigs, Rat etc.)

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Application: Western Blotting ELISA Flow Cytometry Immunocytochemistry (ICC)/ Immunofluorescence (IF) Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Others (Immunoprecipitation, Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay and etc.)

Global Research Antibodies Market, By End User: Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



