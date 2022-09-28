2022 World Rabies Day webinar explores challenges and opportunities for remote Canadian communities tackling rabies

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is pleased to host the second annual World Rabies Day webinar as a part of World Rabies Day 2022. This year’s webinar theme is Rabies prevention and control issues and opportunities in the Canadian context, featuring speakers from The Canadian Arctic One Health Network and the Canadian Centre for Veterinary Biologics, as well as an update from Veterinarians Without Borders Canada on their important work with northern communities. This World Rabies Day event aims to support the development of both animal health and public health in Canada’s remote northern communities by building increased awareness of the challenges and opportunities across Canada’s unique geography.

World Rabies Day provides an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of the collaborative, multisectoral and transdisciplinary One Health approach found at the core of CAHI’s vision of healthier animals for a healthier Canada. One Health is built on an understanding that animal health, human health and our shared environment are all part of a deeply interconnected system. What affects one will ultimately affect the others, which is what makes ensuring animal health and welfare so important to all Canadians.

Despite the success of rabies prevention and control programs in southern regions of Canada, in remote northern communities, Canadians and their animals remain highly vulnerable to the risk of rabies. “Rabies is endemic in Arctic fox and red fox populations in the north, and the problem in remote First Nations communities is further compounded by a lack of regular access to veterinary services, high rates of dog population turn over and large numbers of dogs who are not vaccinated against rabies” states Dr. Catherine Filejski, Present and CEO of CAHI, “to highlight this important One Health issue, CAHI is once again hosting this educational webinar to continue to foster increased awareness of these unique and complex challenges.”

On World Rabies Day 2022, CAHI encourages Canada’s remote Indigenous communities to tune into this free webinar to learn more about how they can access rabies vaccines for the dogs in their community directly and independently, and to contact us for more information on how we can help.

Made possible by the generous support of Zoetis Canada Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada Inc., the World Rabies Day 2022 webinar will be hosted by CAHI later today, from 12:00 – 1:00pm EDT. For webinar information and free registration, see https://live.webcastcanada.ca/go/rabies-english

-30-

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.