The Global Multirotor Drone Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period

The drone can also be made to turn or move horizontally by changing the speed of some of its rotors.



Multirotor drone typically has three, four, six, or eight rotors, and these kinds of aircraft are referred to as tricopters, quadcopters, hexacopters, and octocopters, respectively. The most popular design is the quadcopter, which has fewer parts than hexacopters or octocopters and a less complicated stabilizing mechanism than tricopters. A multirotor drone can hoist a higher payload and generate more propulsion if it has more rotors.



Hexacopters and octocopters are frequently used in heavy lift multirotor drones that deliver payloads or very heavy industrial cameras. In the event of a single rotor failure, drones with more than four rotors still have a degree of redundancy that enables them to descend gradually. Due to their VTOL capabilities, Multirotor drones may operate in a wider range of conditions than fixed-wing drones because they don’t need a separate area to take off and land.



They are perfect for some imaging tasks and surveillance missions since they can hover still. The majority of multicopters, especially smaller ones, can only run on batteries, which has an impact on how long they can fly. Even though certain multirotor can be equipped with fuel cells to extend their flying periods, internal combustion engines are too heavy and unresponsive for multicopter drone operation, which depends on making quick adjustments to rotor speeds.



COVID-19 Impact



Several applications have raised the demand for various drone kinds, including multirotor drones with lightweight payloads like cameras to record ground events from the air, in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic. Flight cancellations, travel restrictions, and the imposition of quarantine procedures were brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, which severely disrupted logistics and supply chains. Two significant issues that negatively impacted the drone producers were a revenue shortfall and increased maintenance expenses.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Utilization Of Multirotor Drones For Inspections Purposes



More than 50 times faster than conventional methods, drones collect data. Due to the size of most solar farms, a drone with an adequate thermal camera can scan the entire installation more quickly than a hand-held thermal camera on the ground. Inspections of wind turbines are carried out manually, either by climbing or by taking long-range photographs. Drone inspections can eliminate risks introduced by manual inspections that require climbing. The detail and adaptability that a drone can offer are lacking in ground-based data collecting, which may be slow and laborious.



Advanced Technological Innovations In Multirotor Drone



Drones are becoming more and more likely to be used in a variety of occupations. These flying machines give complete and valuable findings quickly because of their speed and agility. At the moment, drones with sensors and cameras are proving their value in obtaining real-time video that can be saved for later analysis. Compared to conventional approaches, unmanned aerial systems can find malfunctioning structures and equipment faster and more affordably.



Market Restraining Factors



Limited Payload And Flight Duration Of The Multirotor Drones



At the moment, drones can only take flight for 15 to 30 minutes before needing new batteries or recharge. Even while some drones can carry payloads of almost twenty pounds, those that weigh five pounds or less are more widely used. The fact that there is an inverse relationship between payload weight and flight endurance, which means that increasing cargo results in shorter flight times, further complicates matters.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Multirotor Drone Market is divided into Hexacopters, Tricopters, Quadcopters, and Octocopters. The quadcopters segment acquired the highest revenue share in the multirotor drone market in 2021. It is because quadcopters can be flown manually or automatically. It is sometimes referred to as a quadrotor or helicopter. It is a member of the multicopter or multirotor family of aerial vehicles, which is a more inclusive group. Quadcopters are perfect for surveillance and aerial photography since they have consistent flight performance.



Payload Outlook



Based on the Payload, the Multirotor Drone Market is segmented into Camera & Imaging Systems, Control Systems, Tracking Systems, and Others. The tracking system segment registered a substantial revenue share in the multirotor drone market in 2021. It is because of continuously monitoring moving and static targets inside the complicated environment of Drone and other fast-moving platforms. The tracking module handled the panning, zooming, and rotation of the target as well as the image affine conversion brought on by the platform’s rapid movement perfectly.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Multirotor Drone Market is classified into Mapping and Surveying, Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring, Aerial Photography, and Others. The mapping and surveying segment recorded a significant revenue share in the multirotor drone market in 2021. It is because, for GIS specialists, drone surveying has immense potential. Drones can take topographic surveys in a fraction the time and with the same level of precision as more conventional methods. This significantly lessens the expense of a site survey and the burden on local experts.



End-Use Outlook



Based on the End-Use, the Multirotor Drone Market is bifurcated into Commercial, Military and Government, and Consumer. The military & government segment acquired the largest revenue share in the multirotor drone market in 2021. The military’s use of them for reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeted assaults is their most well-known and contentious application. Particularly the United States has dramatically boosted its usage of drones since the 9/11 terrorist strikes.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Multirotor Drone Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America Region procured the highest revenue share in the multirotor drone market in 2021. Due to its advanced technological infrastructure, North America has a higher adoption rate for drone technology. The adoption of advanced unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) technology to minimize human labor and enhance output quality across the number of industries has significantly increased in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Autel Robotics, ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., Draganfly Inc., Embention Sistemas Inteligentes SA, Aero Systems West Inc., Australian UAV Pty Ltd, Centeye, Inc., and Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.



Recent Strategies deployed in Multirotor Drone Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2020: Autel Robotics came formed a partnership with DroneSense, the top drone software platform. This partnership would permit UAS crews to operate the complete offering of DroneSense abilities tailor-made for the requirements of public safety operators with their Autel EVO Series aircraft. Moreover, the Autel EVO II Dual is developed to assist public safety workers in identifying persons and objects in zero-light conditions via smoke/fog and delivers a picture-in-picture display with an 8K resolution RGB camera for superb precision.



Mar-2020: AeroVironment signed an agreement with Draganfly, an industry-leading manufacturer of commercial unmanned aerial systems. Through this agreement, AeroVironment would deliver Draganfly sales, marketing information, and product technical support for the Quantix Mapper system. Additionally, Draganfly would deliver enterprise, e-commerce, and immediate sales operations, and supervise the outcome of a network of resellers and strategic distribution partners across the world.



Feb-2020: ideaForge signed an MoU with Larsen and Toubro (L&T), India’s multinational engineering conglomerate. This MoU includes collaboration that incriminates technology, deployment, products, and go-to-market approaches. Additionally, It would unclose the full prospect of unmanned aerial systems in surveillance, security, and security solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: Draganfly introduced North American-made Heavy Lift and Commander 3 XL Drones. The new drone is an adaptable, industrial, multirotor unmanned aerial vehicle that is developed to lift better and fly further in light rain and snow. Additionally, the drone is apt for automated tasks and manual flying operations, the Company’s heavy-duty, powerful UAV has a payload lift ability of 67 pounds and up to 55 minutes of flying time.



May-2022: DJI launched DJI Mini 3 Pro, its most effective lightweight and a movable camera drone. The DJI Mini 3 Pro weighs less than 249 grams to be policy-friendly in numerous areas and countries, drone offers advanced features such as 4K/60fps video, tri-directional barrier sensing, ActiveTrack, and 90° gimbal rotation to capture high-quality vertical imaging for social media, all while evolving its fly time to over 30 minutes.



Feb-2022: Autel introduced a new Firmware Update in the EVO Nano and EVO Lite Series Drones. The new update contains multiple video frame rate options up to 50 fps (24/25/48/50 fps), manual focus control for various models, and improved photo resolution choices in some models. Additionally, These frame rate settings not only provide consumers greater control of video quality but also create potentially improved shooting techniques.



Nov-2021: DJI unveiled the Mavic 3, a bold and intelligent update of the iconic folding camera drone. The new Mavic 3 is the most complete advancement to the world’s most famous drone series in three years, expanding performance in every part to complete new aerial prospects for photography, flight, and fun. Additionally, Mavic 3 supplies exceptional flight performance and peerless content creation knowledge.



Jan-2021: Autel Robotics introduced Dragonfish VTOL and EVO 2 RTK series. The new series would provide the drones with enhanced precision to the centimeter as well as flight time has also been facilitated by a few minutes as a result of the added weight. Additionally, Dragonfish has the highest flight pace of 67 miles per hour and can fly in winds of up to 31 miles per hour, the highest take-off weight of 17.2 pounds, with 3.3 pounds dedicated for payloads.



Sep-2020: ideaForge introduced the new RYNO, a micro class survey-grade drone developed and specialized for high-precision mapping applications. The new RYNO allows the consumer to perform highly effective land survey procedures to create precise maps and 3D models. Additionally, with RYNO’s incomparable performance, personal surveyors and large businesses across enterprises such as oil & gas, renewable energy, mining, power generation, manufacturing, and building can create highly precise clear maps and 3D models to attain operational superiority in mapping projects.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2021: AeroVironment completed the acquisition of the Arcturus UAV, a supreme designer, and developer of high-performance unmanned aircraft systems. With this acquisition, AeroVironment would deliver a supreme offering of multi-domain unmanned abilities, reinforced by constant investments in autonomy and artificial intelligence, to assist consumers to manage a wide set of commercial and defense tasks.



Apr-2020: Draganfly completed the acquisition of Dronelogics Systems, a manufacturer of drones, and builds custom solutions. With this acquisition, Dronelogics would develop the product portfolio of Draganfly in the combination and engineering features. Moreover, this would grow Draganfly’s total addressable demand and improve its status as a leader in the UVS and UAV sector.



