Infillion Acquires Data Company Analytiks.ai

Today, Infillion acquired Analytiks.ai, an in-store visitation technology company that generates hyper-accurate traffic counting and zone visit metrics for venue owners. Built atop Cisco Meraki optical sensoring infrastructure, Analytiks delivers multi-entrance and exit guest detection, occupancy monitoring, and rules-based alerting for store operations and marketing managers. With in-store POI and zone labeling, teams get a better understanding of what is happening in real time with 99% accuracy.

"Analytiks is thrilled to join the Infillion team," said JP Bray, CEO of Analytiks. "Being part of a premier and well-established tech organization like Infillion allows us to leverage the company's industry expertise, existing relationships, and resources to further accelerate our product development and to continue our expansion in the U.S., Europe, and abroad."

Analytiks expands Infillion's location technology portfolio beyond its flagship Gimbal product to deliver even more accurate privacy-secure measurement solutions that allow brands and advertisers to understand digital and physical customer behavior.

"The Analytiks offering sets a new standard in privacy compliance and location tech accuracy measurement and analytics," said Rob Emrich, founder and Executive Chair, Infillion.

Analytiks' customer base boasts large global retailers like Peloton, Bell, and Decathlon, though the solution is broadly applicable to airports, entertainment venues, educational institutions, hospitality, office buildings, medical facilities, and more.

The acquisition is complete and the Montreal-based Analytiks team will expand Infillion's footprint in Canada.

About Analytiks

Analytiks' people-counting solution is fully privacy-compliant and accomplished without the need for personally identifiable information (PII), facial recognition or device identification. Venue owners can access their locations' occupancy data in real time through Analytiks' web-based UI. Analytiks data can also be sent to the business intelligence (BI) tool of a retailer's choosing via API — enabling them to correlate visitation patterns with other internal datasets like sales volume (point-of-sale), staffing and scheduling, and local marketing campaigns.



About Infillion

Infillion is an advertising platform built for the connected future and Web3. Working across more than 1,200 brands, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America and T-Mobile and all major agencies and holding companies, Infillion provides full-service media solutions that respect and prioritize consumers' time, attention and privacy. Infillion's CTV advertising solutions offer unparalleled scale with premium inventory, unconstrained by walled gardens. The company is devoted to innovating advertising by improving the user experience and providing advertisers and publishers with engaging, interactive ad formats that captivate consumers while respecting their time and providing an opportunity to opt in. Infillion launched in February as the result of Gimbal's acquisition of adtech CTV pioneer true[X] from Disney in late 2020. Both companies have been driving customer engagement with proprietary technology and first-party data since the beginning of marketing's transformation to digital.

