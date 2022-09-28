North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate Increase

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2022. Based on current market rates for preferred shares with similar terms, monthly payments to FFN.PR.A will be $0.06458 per share for an annual yield of 7.75% on their $10 redemption value. This is an increase of one percent over the current rate.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corp. The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation Citigroup Inc. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sun Life Financial Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co. The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Wells Fargo & Co.



For further information, please contact Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at

416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.financial15.com