Isracann Bioscience Facilitated Genetics Arrive in Israel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company”) a multi-faceted Israel-based company focused on becoming a premier low cost, high quality cannabis producer/distributor is pleased to announce that previously shipped genetics have cleared Israeli customs and are being raised as mother stock.



“The Israeli market will now have access to premium Canadian high THC genetics,” notes CEO Phil Floucault. “The three strains we shipped are called: Liberty Haze, Hell Monkey, and Grape Stomper. All three strains have received a positive response from consumers in Canada and I am looking forward to being able to make them available to the Israeli market.”

The three strains sent were developed as part of United Greeneries’ “Grass Roots” genetics program, the goal of which is to produce novel high THC strains with commercially high yields. Currently being sold as premium cannabis flower in Canada, the three strains represent some of the top preforming genetics in United Greeneries’ catalogue. With the support of United Greeneries and Isracann, all three strains have been integrated into the Intelicanna facility and are being prepared as the initial Israeli mother stock.

Phil Floucault continues, “The planning and preparation by the teams in Canada and Israel made this genetics shipment happen smoothly. The growing teams are now fully engaged and working to expedite the process of scaling to full production. In the near term, Canadian quality cannabis will be grown in Israel and available to Israeli customers. Canadian genetics, Israeli grown.”

About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF)

Isracann is a multidisciplinary cannabis focused producer and product developer with Israeli-based cannabis production farm assets and a Canadian natural health medicine development and production arm. Concurrently focused on initial retail sales in Canada and in becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost domestic Israeli production, the Company aims to commercialize natural health medicines in Canada and to leverage agreements within Israel for import/export opportunities and medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.

