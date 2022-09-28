Sense4FIT, Europe's Largest Web3 Fitness & Lifestyle Ecosystem Has Officially Opened Its Public Token Sale

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sense4FIT is a Web3-based lifestyle & fitness ecosystem powered by a mobile app that allows users to experience fitness in the Metaverse, while supporting their health journey through state-of-the-art content & nutrition plans created by top, recognized athletes and rewarding them for keeping an active lifestyle.

Built on Elrond - one of the most popular, secure, cost-effective and versatile blockchains - Sense4FIT has gained traction early on their journey, attracting reputable investors and media celebrities during their Private Sale over the past six months. It is the first Fit2Earn project officially announced by Beniamin Mincu, CEO @ Elrond, fully integrated with Elrond's Maiar Wallet that can be used within the app. Maiar's 1+ million user base is foreseen to contribute to Sense4FIT's seamless onboarding experience and adoption at scale - the first 100,000 users planned to join the ecosystem over the next 3-4 months.

"As the project started to become validated by multiple investment funds and business angels, we were in a fortunate place after an initial 2M USD investment round to ramp up our development & content production efforts through 2022 despite the market conditions. We're glad to be in a position now to really offer the best user experience out there. We're working with the best fitness, business and media professionals out there as part of our team, and we're excited to now allow retail investors as well as NFT enthusiasts to join our journey!" - Antonio Enache, CEO @ Sense4FIT.

A future of fitness that not only looks - but also feels - good

Besides the enhanced fitness experience fuelled by the Web3 features and the rewards system that pays users who stick to their health plan, Sense4FIT already provides sustained support to its community members through both online and offline live events, boot camps and education. The impact is already tangible and represents a strong differentiator from other apps that use a Move2Earn rewards mechanism, as a large number of the early adopters not only access the highest quality content but can also create real-life meaningful relationships participating in boot camps such as the ones organized this year in Sicily, France and Romania.

About the Public Sale

Up until the 9th October, people can participate in the Public Token Sale by joining the BHero launchpad, pass KYC and earn a minimum level 1 - a video guide as well as written instructions were made public to ease the process for investors not yet accustomed with participating in the Public Sale phase of a project.

You can participate in both the Token Public Sale and Legendary NFT Private Sale or join Sense4FIT's Telegram channel for more information.

