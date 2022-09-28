Tenasol Partners with Datavant to Connect Health Data to Generate Analytics Solutions to Improve Disability Case Processing Nationally

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenasol, a cloud-based healthcare analytics and data processing platform company, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a collaboration to accelerate “purpose-built” data and analytics solutions for the public sector.



Through this strategic partnership, Tenasol and Datavant will focus initially on addressing the needs of disability and health benefit agencies to deliver more timely services to individuals in need. Datavant’s secure health data connectivity platform will enable Tenasol’s Geohealth™ solution to de-identify data and connect to an ecosystem of more than 500 real-world data partners, to power predictive models that improve service to claimants and beneficiaries. This solution will show how leveraging new and innovative alternative medical evidence sources earlier in the disability workflow can help reduce disability case backlog and accelerate processing timelines overall. The solution can also be scaled to address broader public health challenges including disease surveillance and health forecasting, data-driven policy making, health equity and more.

“Government agencies have a mission to ensure the health and security of all communities. After the past few years, the need for new purpose-built public sector health solutions is clear,” said Teddy Gedamu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tenasol. “Tenasol is pleased to support leading disability and health benefit agencies by providing expanded access to data for more timely and accurate decision making. Offering expanded solutions that leverage new medical evidence sources further upstream in the disability workflow is an exciting opportunity to improve disability case processing nationally and we are excited to partner with Datavant to make this a reality.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tenasol,” said Travis May, President of Datavant. “The COVID-19 pandemic opened our eyes to the need for health data connectivity to improve the public health infrastructure in this country. Tenasol is continuing this mission through data-driven solutions leveraging Datavant’s secure deidentified connectivity to empower better decision making for our federal agencies.”

About Tenasol

Founded in 2018, Tenasol specializes in developing and scaling cloud-based technology solutions for leading federal agencies and healthcare organizations throughout the country. We leverage cutting-edge AI, NLP and Spatial Analytics to deliver innovative data-driven solutions and growth opportunities for our clients, enabling them to improve healthcare outcomes for the communities who need it most.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

Media Contacts:

Larine Hamied

Marketing, Datavant

larine@datavant.com

Teddy Gedamu

teddy@tenasol.com