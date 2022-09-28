Jonathan Rosenberg Elected to TCN Worldwide Board of Directors to Serve as Treasurer

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce this year’s TCN Worldwide Board of Directors. Jonathan Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Phoenix, will serve as Treasurer.

Jonathan Rosenberg has served on the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors since 2019 and was elected to his first full term to serve as Treasurer at this year’s TCN Worldwide Principals’ Conference, held earlier this month in Portland, Oregon. Jonathan Rosenberg is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner for LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide, which serves the greater Phoenix metro area. His 30 plus years of experience includes asset management, receiverships, commercial leasing and sales, consulting and training.

“We are proud to announce Jon Rosenberg as Treasurer,” stated H. Ross Ford. “LevRose Commercial Real Estate has been a member of TCN Worldwide since 2013 and Jon has served in many roles during that time, including regional vice president for the west region and an at-large Board Member since 2019. Jon’s impressive background, stellar reputation within the industry and continued commitment to our organization has set him apart as one of the organization’s most impressive leaders.”

In 1992, Mr. Rosenberg co-founded LevRose to handle commercial brokerage and property management in the Greater Phoenix market. Under his leadership, LevRose has been consistently named one of the Business Journal’s “Top 25 Commercial Brokerage Firms” as well as one of the “Top 10 Small Commercial Brokerage Firms” by Ranking Arizona Magazine.

The 2023 TCN Worldwide Board of Directors includes:

William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide in New Jersey. Mr. Sitar will serve as Chairman.

Timothy Mitchell, Principal at Norris & Stevens, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Portland. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Vice Chairman.

Ben Azulay, Principal & Executive Managing Director at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Azulay will serve as Secretary.

Paul Licausi, President of LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Kansas City, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

David Wallach, President of Barclay Street Real Estate/TCN Worldwide and Founder of Triumph Real Estate Group of Funds in Alberta, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

H. Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide. Mr. Ford is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization and the implementation of all expansion and networking initiatives.



About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

