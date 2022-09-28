Boundless Robotics Launches Successful Crowdfunding Campaign

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Robotics (“Boundless Robotics,” or “the Company”), makers of Annaboto , the automated cannabis growing robot, have successfully launched an equity crowdfunding campaign that raised over $300,000 from more than 60 investors in its first week of public launching. The campaign, launched through WeFunder , comes as the Company prepares to scale up production to meet demand, having completed the last beta release with customers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.



Boundless Robotics created Annaboto to meet the needs of the 12 million Americans who wish to grow cannabis at home, in states where it is legal. Annaboto combines robotics, AI and hydroponics, which allows users to automatically grow by just adding water and pushing a button.

"Crowdfunding helps us further validate the market potential and provides clear evidence that we have a very passionate group of people who are interested in being a part of our history," said Founder and CEO of Boundless Robotics Carl Palme. "We are providing an opportunity for a wide range of investors to contribute to Boundless Robotics in exchange for future equity in the company, and we’re excited for what these investments mean for the future of Annaboto.”

WeFunder is a crowd investing platform that offers everyday investors the ability to purchase equity in early-stage private companies. WeFunder offers investment services to startups through its investor user base, enabling companies to grow and develop their businesses while allowing people to invest in the products and services they believe in.

About Boundless Robotics:

Boston-based Boundless Robotics was founded in 2019 by Carl Palme, veteran entrepreneur and high-tech startup executive. A finalist in the 2021 MassChallenge for hardware and robotics and winner of the Boston University/Green Lion Partners 2021 Cannabis Start-Up Competition, Boundless Robotics is on a mission to change the world of cannabis by destigmatizing cannabis at home and making high-quality, affordable cannabis more accessible. For more information, please visit www.annaboto.com

