The Global MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market size is expected to reach $7.3 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period

Moreover, several market players are also introducing an MRI motion tracker system equipped with programmable hot spots.



When the patient moves, the software immediately alerts the technician with an audio alert and an onscreen notification. MRI has always been more sensitive to patient mobility than other imaging modalities like ultrasound or computed tomography. This is primarily because most MR imaging sequences take a long time to gather enough data to create an image. The majority of physiological motions, such as involuntary motions, gastrointestinal peristalsis, cardiac and respiratory motion, vascular pulsation, and blood and CSF flow, occur over much longer timescales than this.



The effects of motion on the image, such as blurring and ghosting, have been well-known since the early days of MRI. The motion tracker is based on computer vision technology and continuously scans the patient’s face via a synchronized light modulator with the camera while employing a structured light interface scanner. Comparing this method to maker-based ones, the clinical preparation time is shorter because optical markers are not attached.



Additionally, since there is no need for patient engagement, patient comfort is not compromised. Additionally, it prevents tracking failure brought by slipping markers. Real patients can be tracked in motion by the system, and a tracking validity parameter (TVP) is utilized to make sure the tracking is accurate and that the incorrect tracking is not being used to correct motion.



Due to the lower availability of this equipment across the market, businesses witnessed a steep decline in growth. In addition, due to increased cases of the COVID infection, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities were tuned into COVID care centers. The primary focus of healthcare personnel was COVID-19-infected patients, due to which, the number of MRI scans being performed all over the world was reduced severely. This factor also hindered the growth of the MRI motion tracking systems market. Hence, as a result of all these factors, the growth of the MRI motion tracking systems market was impacted significantly during the pandemic.



Streamlines The Subject Motion Challenge In MRI



MRI is widely being used in order to diagnose a number of diseases in people all over the world. It can detect cardiovascular disorders and soft-tissue injuries in the body of the subject. However, there is a significant challenge that is frequently encountered by a number of healthcare practitioners while conducting an MRI. Numerous magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) applications appear to be constrained by subject motion. Particularly, head tremor, which frequently occurs along with stroke, may make several high-resolution two-dimensional (2D) as well as three-dimensional (3D) approaches useless.



Expanding Applications Of Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Cancer can also be diagnosed in the body of a patient using an MRI. Additionally, MRI can assist doctors in planning cancer treatments like radiation or surgery. A patient does not need to do anything unusual to prepare for an MRI as it is a painless procedure. Internal organs of a patient’s body are visualized in cross-section using MRI. Instead of radiation, MRI employs powerful magnets to create the images. An MRI scan produces cross-sectional slices from a variety of angles, simulating the perspective of someone looking at a section of the body from the front, the side, or above.



Declining Demand For MRI Due To Side Effects And Improper Results



MRI is one of the most advanced and useful methods in order to diagnose a variety of diseases and ailments in the body of a human. However, there is a number of other problems that can be caused by improper execution of MR Imaging. MRI coil is an element, integrated into an MRI scanner, which can, sometimes, be very harmful to the patient undergoing the imaging. Additionally, as a result of these coils’ RF energy deposition, patient heating issues have grown. Moreover, the RF coils are positioned nearer to the anatomy to get a superior signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), but occasionally, this can lead to noise in the body as a result of certain electrical fluctuations, which can lead to a variety of signal-to-noise ratios (SNR) and impact imaging.



Based on Type, the MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market is bifurcated into Optical Tracking Systems and Software. In 2021, the optical tracking systems segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the MRI motion tracking system market. These systems primarily comprise cameras with various specs, including pixels ranging from 2 MP to 15 MP, resolutions beginning at 1920x1080 to 4096x3072 and even beyond, and frame rates beginning at 360 fps and going all the way up to 665 fps.



By Product, the MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market is divided into Marker systems and Marker-less Systems. In 2021, the marker-less segment registered a substantial revenue share of the MRI motion tracking system market. These systems build reference points for body part models, such as the head, in order to estimate movements. The structured light technology can be employed to evaluate motion monitoring and correct the gathered information either retroactively or prospectively.



Region-Wise, the MRI Motion Tracking Systems Market is North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the MRI motion tracking system market. High healthcare GDP, strict diagnostic regulation, increased use of MRI scans over other diagnostic modalities and the existence of multiple research institutions aiming to create more efficient systems. Moreover, the regional healthcare infrastructure is one of the largest all over the world and is also growing at a very rapid pace.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include TracInnovations, Metria Innovations, Inc., Sound Imaging, Inc. (MRI Patient Motion Tracker), Confirma Software, Chipiron, DeepSpin GmbH, Aspect Imaging Ltd. (Embrace), Robin Medical, Inc., MRC Systems GmbH, and Psychology Software Tools, Inc.



