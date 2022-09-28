The Global Mobile Cloud Market size is expected to reach $202.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 34.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Cloud Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application Type, By Deployment, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322185/?utm_source=GNW

Cloud computing is used by mobile clouds to deliver applications to mobile devices.



The outlook for the mobile cloud market has changed as a result of developments in wireless technology, cloud computing, and multimodal communication. Three crucial deployment models have been included in mobile clouds including public, private, and hybrid, which offer services based on the needs of subscribers. Users have better access to real-time mobile services and the ability to run sophisticated applications due to the mobile cloud.



It has aided businesses in expanding their markets, lowering costs through improved scalability, and boosting revenues. Delivering mobile apps and services to a mobile device from a centralized data center is a part of the mobile cloud market. Mobile cloud services are primarily used by business users because they improve scalability, availability, and reliability for them. Cloud and mobile technologies have seen significant growth in recent years.



Worldwide, mobile communications have drastically changed how businesses operate. Cloud computing has simultaneously changed how services are delivered and how IT infrastructure is maintained. The development of mobile cloud market solutions has been facilitated by the convergence of mobile & cloud technology as well as the increasing use of connected mobile devices and the need for high computational power.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The adoption of 5G network deployments and other next-generation communication technologies has accelerated in many parts of the world, and service automation is a major concern. More than half of communication service providers are focusing on using cloud technology to increase operational service automation. These characteristics and the quickening pace of digitalization will lead to a rise in demand for the mobile cloud in the upcoming years. The fourth industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0, is accelerating and altering how businesses use smart technologies such as big data, IoT, mobile supercomputing, and artificial intelligence.



Market Growth Factors



Usage Of Smartphones Has Increased



Smartphone use is gradually evolving into an effective teaching & learning tool for distance education. Its use guarantees flexible course delivery enabling students to use online learning platforms, access course materials, and communicate electronically. Presently, the usage of smartphones plays amazing roles in terms of education and learning. For instance, students can use learning management systems to quickly access information online to fulfill their information needs, access academic databases, and access a website.



Various Healthcare Apps Are Gaining Popularity



The healthcare sector has undergone quick changes over time. A number of factors are accelerating the growth of healthcare cloud applications, which in turn may strengthen mobile cloud solutions and services over the forecast period. These include the emergence of new diseases, worldwide regulatory norm growth, population health management focus, inventions, and more informed customers. Additionally, small-scale advancements in the communication sector have led to the use of wireless communication modules for data transmission in medical devices, which enhances the healthcare management system.



Market Restraining Factors



Security And Privacy Issues Associated With Cloud



The main difficulties the mobile cloud market is facing are privacy and security issues. Smartphones are vulnerable to numerous security threats that intend to steal the users’ private information because of their constrained processing speed and memory. Additionally, there have been reports of third-party businesses selling sensitive private data to other organizations without the users’ consent. This has grown to be of the utmost importance to those involved in mobile security. Users store private information about their business and personal affairs in the cloud using cloud services.



Application Type Outlook



Based on application type, the mobile cloud market is segmented into entertainment, utilities, education, healthcare and others. In 2021, the entertainment segment dominated the mobile cloud market by generating the maximum revenue share. There are numerous sub-industries focused on entertainment under the broad umbrella term of the entertainment sector. The current entertainment market requires the publication of pertinent content in addition to the streaming of richly graphical content.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the mobile cloud market is fragmented into public, private and hybrid. In 2021, the hybrid segment covered a substantial revenue share in the mobile cloud market. In all industries, the hybrid model has been the most widely used implementation strategy. Ingenious strategies and hybrid cloud models are increasingly being prioritized by many companies in order to maximize benefits while enhancing resource consumption, business operations, cost-effectiveness, user experience, and application modernization.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the mobile cloud market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America segment led the mobile cloud market with the largest revenue share in the mobile cloud market in 2021. The regional’s mobile cloud market is being driven by the quick advancements in technology for smart devices and the expansion of regional business operations. The region’s countries’ dominance can be attributed to their highly developed IT infrastructure, high rate of smart device adoption, and presence of major service providers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Inc. and Google, Inc. are the forerunners in the Mobile Cloud Market. Companies such as Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation and Dell Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Mobile Cloud Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Salesforce.com, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Apple, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology, Inc., and Akamai Technologies, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Mobile Cloud Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2022: Oracle extended its agreement with AT&T. This expansion aimed to add new capacity and capabilities for the company’s database and application workloads operating in Oracle Cloud. The latest five-year deal would develop on AT&T’s usage of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), and other Oracle Cloud services.



Jul-2022: Google Cloud extended its existing partnership with Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company. This partnership would define a joint roadmap for the telecommunications industry by bringing the power of the cloud closer to mobile as well as connected devices at the edge of Deutsche Telekom’s network. This expanded partnership would focus on the following areas: Core Network Services, Network Analytics & Customer Experience Analytics.



Jul-2022: Microsoft teamed up with Kdan Mobile Software, an international SaaS company. Under this collaboration, Kdan’s e-signature platform, DottedSign, would integrate with Microsoft Teams. This collaboration aimed at helping users work more efficiently in remote or hybrid environments by enabling documents to be signed & stored within Teams.



Jul-2022: Oracle came into a partnership with Claro, a Mexican company. This partnership aimed to jointly provide Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to public and private sector organizations and enterprises in Colombia. Under this partnership, Claro would become the host partner for an Oracle Cloud region in Colombia, which would allow Claro to provide OCI platform services with professional and managed services to assist users to adopt cloud solutions.



Jun-2022: AWS signed an agreement with Redington India, an information technology (IT) provider. This agreement would focus on driving cloud technology adoption in India. This agreement would help fuel the adoption of AWS Cloud by SMBs, and ISVs, as well as strengthen the focus on the public sector cloud adoption across education, and central & state governments.



Jun-2022: Oracle formed a partnership with Vodafone, the largest pan-European and African technology communications company. This partnership aimed to advance the operator’s European IT infrastructure and boost its transition to the cloud. Through the partnership, Vodafone would modernize and transform a large number of its systems to OCI Dedicated Region, a fully managed cloud region, which would bring all of Oracle’s public cloud services into Vodafone’s network and data centers.



May-2022: Google Cloud extended its existing partnership with SAP SE, a German multinational software company. Through this expansion, the companies would introduce new integrations between Google Workspace and SAP’s flagship cloud ERP, SAP S/4HANA Cloud. These integrations would enable consumers to connect core SAP software designed for running all mission-critical processes in the cloud with the collaborative capabilities of Google Docs & Google Sheets to innovate how work gets done across the enterprise.



May-2022: Dell Technologies teamed up with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Together, the companies would work to combine data from Dell’s leading enterprise storage portfolio with the Snowflake Data Cloud. This collaboration would assist customers to get greater flexibility operating in multi-cloud environments, fulfill data sovereignty needs, and simply turn data into insights.



May-2022: Oracle partnered with Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader. This partnership aimed to bring Informatica’s top data integration and governance products to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With this initiative, Oracle and Informatica would combine Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) with Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, and Oracle Object Storage.



May-2022: AWS collaborated with IBM, an American multinational technology corporation. The collaboration aimed at offering IBM automation, AI, security, sustainability & other software-as-a-service offerings through the AWS Marketplace. In addition, the collaboration would give users faster, easier access to IBM software built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) & cloud-native to AWS.



Feb-2022: AWS partnered with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. This partnership would bring together their respective expertise, skills, & global resources to help consumers transform their businesses through Industry-focused enterprise cloud services & solutions.



Feb-2022: Microsoft entered into an agreement with L&T, an Indian multinational conglomerate company. The agreement focused on developing a regulated sector-focused cloud offering, which would offer consumers the best-of-breed cloud computing & infrastructure services.



Feb-2022: Rackspace Technology entered into a partnership with VoltaGrid, advanced energy management, and generation company. This partnership focused on deploying a secure, serverless cloud-native solution that leverages IoT, ML, and AI in AWS for its software-controlled and managed mobile electric microgrids.



Jan-2022: Rackspace Technology partnered with BT, a British multinational telecommunications holding company. Under this partnership, BT hybrid cloud services would be based on Rackspace Technology’s cutting-edge solutions, which the company would deploy in BT data centers along with its Rackspace Fabric management layer.



Dec-2021: Google Cloud teamed up with Verizon, an American wireless network. This collaboration aimed at bringing the power of the cloud closer to mobile & connected devices at the edge of Verizon’s network. With Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, Verizon would plan to bring Google’s compute and storage services to the edge of the local network allowing the bandwidth & low latency required to support real-time enterprise applications such as autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics, and factory automation.



Nov-2021: Google Cloud joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. This collaboration focused on accelerating neural network development and differentiation for Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, and XR platforms, Snapdragon Ride Platform, and Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT platforms by using Google Cloud Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS) with the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine.



Oct-2021: Oracle collaborated with Telecom Italia (TIM), an Italian telecommunications company. This collaboration aimed to bring multi-cloud services to companies and public sector organizations in Italy. The collaboration aimed to use advanced cloud infrastructure technologies to support the objective of advancing Italy’s digital modernization.



Sep-2021: Microsoft extended its existing partnership with HONOR, smart devices provider. This partnership focused on the company’s aim to pursue a more innovative experience for end users. The companies would partner on Microsoft cloud adoption, personal & mobile computing as well as other technologies.



Sep-2021: Salesforce partnered with FedEx, an American multinational conglomerate holding company. This partnership focused on helping the companies deliver end-to-end e-commerce & supply chain management. Under this partnership, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management would be integrated with FedEx’s ShopRunner e-commerce platform.



May-2021: Microsoft extended its existing collaboration with Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies. The expansion aimed at widening the availability of its portfolio on Microsoft Azure & the Azure for Operators (AFO) initiative.



Jan-2021: Google Cloud partnered with Nokia, a Finnish multinational telecommunication, information technology, and consumer electronics corporation. This partnership aimed at bringing new solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) that modernize their network infrastructures, build on a cloud-native 5G Core, and develop the network edge as a business services platform for enterprises.



Dec-2020: Google Cloud entered into a partnership with Deutsche Bank, a German multinational investment bank and financial services company. This partnership aimed to accelerate the bank’s transition to the cloud and co-innovate new products and services. This partnership would reshape how products and services are designed and delivered to Deutsche Bank’s clients.



Sep-2020: Rackspace Technology collaborated with Dell Technologies, a company that develops, sells, repairs, and supports computers and related products and services. Through this partnership, Rackspace Technology expanded its Rackspace Private Cloud powered by VMware (RPCV) portfolio with the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP).



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: Microsoft expanded its existing product Xbox cloud gaming platform. With this expansion, Gamers in Argentina and New Zealand would have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on their phones, tablets & PCs.



Jun-2022: Apple launched iOS 16. The launch focused on delivering the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. iOS 16 would introduce iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share a collection of photos with family, updates to Messages & Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful improvements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.



Jan-2022: Dell introduced a new Apex as-a-service offering and public cloud integrations. This product would move customers from multi-cloud ‘by default’ to multi-cloud ‘by design. Through this launch, Dell Technologies would strive to become a multi-cloud leader by combining more deeply with public cloud leaders, providing stand-alone software for public clouds, and rising its Apex as-a-service portfolio and global footprint.



Jun-2021: Apple released Xcode Cloud, a continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode. The launch aimed at helping developers create more engaging app experiences and make it even easier to build high-quality apps. Xcode Cloud brings together the multiple tasks and tools required to build, test, and deliver apps using powerful cloud services, allowing individual developers & teams to be more productive and provide great apps to their users.



Apr-2021: Rackspace Technology released Rackspace Elastic Engineering, a new service model. This launch aimed at helping consumers build and operate modern cloud environments. Rackspace Elastic Engineering helps customers embrace a cloud-native approach while delivering ongoing modernization, innovation, and transformation, in addition to world-class 24x7x365 operations.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2022: Salesforce took over Datorama, a marketing data analytics tool. This acquisition would improve the power of the Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration & intelligence, allowing marketers to unlock insights across all of their marketing channels and data sources.



Feb-2022: IBM took over Neudesic, a US-based cloud services consultancy. This acquisition aimed to substantially expand IBM’s portfolio of hybrid multi-cloud services and improve the company’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy.



Jan-2022: Microsoft completed the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition would accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console & cloud and would provide building blocks for the metaverse.



Jul-2021: IBM took over Bluetab, an enterprise software, and technical services company. This acquisition aimed to expand hybrid cloud service offerings. Through Bluetab, IBM would further improve its hybrid cloud and AI strategy across Latin America, Europe, and North America.



Jun-2021: Microsoft took over AT&T, an American multinational telecommunications holding company. This acquisition would bring real-world production 5G workloads to Azure for Operators. Furthermore, the acquisition would have aligned with Microsoft’s commitment to continuous, consumer-driven innovation. Azure for Operators would help operators worldwide deliver highly reliable, cost-effective as well as secure 5G services to customer & enterprise customers.



Jun-2021: IBM acquired Turbonomic, an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software, provider. The acquisition aimed to build on IBM’s growing investment in its ecosystem of business partners, like Cisco, to assist customers to boost their journey to hybrid cloud and AI.



Nov-2020: Rackspace Technology acquired Bright Skies, a german Microsoft Cloud specialist. This acquisition aimed to add further Microsoft-specific expertise to Rackspace Technology’s multi-cloud services portfolio, which, at German level, had thus far been dominated by services for AWS and Google Cloud.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2021: Google Cloud expanded its geographical footprints in Delhi NCR by launching a new cloud region. Through this expansion, the company aimed to further serve consumers and the public sector in India and across Asia-Pacific.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application Type



• Entertainment



• Utilities



• Education



• Healthcare



• Others



By Deployment



• Public



• Private



• Hybrid



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Microsoft Corporation



• Google LLC



• Salesforce.com, Inc.



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Apple, Inc.



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Rackspace Technology, Inc.



• Akamai Technologies, Inc.



