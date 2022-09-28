W. R. Grace & Co. welcomes new UNIPOL® Polypropylene Technology licensee in Egypt

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst and polypropylene (PP) technology, has licensed its UNIPOL® PP technology to Red Sea National Petrochemicals Co. (Red Sea Co.). As a leading force driving further development of the petrochemicals industry in Egypt, Red Sea Co. is establishing a state-of-the-art, integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex to produce polyolefins, as well as PET polyester. The UNIPOL® PP technology plant will have the industry’s largest single PP reactor line with the greatest KPA capacity to produce homopolymers and random copolymers.



Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business said, “This integrated complex will be the first of its kind in Africa and will significantly strengthen Red Sea Co.’s position in the region. We are excited to participate and deliver world scale polypropylene technology to Red Sea Co. and to partner with them to help satisfy their local and export market needs through leading process, catalyst, and product expertise.”

Eng. Mohamed Abady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer added, “Our decision to choose Grace was based on the advanced technology they use to drive operational efficiencies and the PPartner Program™ services they offer to support us for the life of the plant.”

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Technology

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with over 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast startups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for our customers. The technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC® software, allows for maximum performance.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, and global technical service and support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “expects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “plans,” “will,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; competitive positions; and markets for securities. Like other businesses, Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause such differences include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, currency exchange rate changes; public health and safety concerns; natural disasters and force majeure events; changes in laws and regulations; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; Grace’s legal and environmental proceedings; costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations (including those pertaining to climate change); cyberattacks; the economics of its customers’ industries; and shifting consumer preferences. Past results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as the dates originally made. Grace undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of their publication herein.

