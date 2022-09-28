XPO Logistics Honors David Frazier as First Driver in Company History to Achieve Four Million Accident-Free Miles

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a North American leader in less-than-truckload ( LTL ) freight transportation, today announced that long-time truck driver David Frazier has exceeded four million accident-free miles in his LTL career — the highest driver safety record in XPO’s history. The company tracks accident-free miles as part of its Road to Zero driver safety program.

Frazier began driving LTL tractors in 1987 with Con-way, which was acquired by XPO in 2015. His groundbreaking four millionth mile was documented at the company’s terminal in Kernersville, North Carolina, where he has been based for over 34 years. It can take a professional truck driver nine years on average to cover one million miles, making Frazier’s accomplishment even more remarkable, given his tenure.

Mario Harik, president, less-than-truckload, XPO Logistics, said, “David is a legend in our network and a role model in every respect, particularly when it comes to safety procedures. Our drivers have watched him operate thousands of times and learned to always do things the right way. It’s a privilege to share his milestone with the industry.”

The company has honored Frazier with a team celebration in Kernersville attended by district, region and corporate leaders. He also received the keys to a brand new XPO tractor with a customized cab design that displays his name and record achievement.

XPO is one of the largest providers of LTL transportation in North America, with a network of 294 terminals and approximately 13,000 professional truck drivers. The company is investing in expanding its LTL customer service capacity with additional drivers, dockworkers, tractors, trailers, terminals and doors.

About XPO Logistics

