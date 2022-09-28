Qtopia, the First LGBTQ+ Metaverse, Launches Its Initial NFT Real-Estate Sale

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, French games, technology, and blockchain product developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), together with Crypto Meta LLC. (CM), announced the initial launch of NFT Land pre-sales for Qtopia , the first LGBTQ+ metaverse. This NFT pre-sale will allow for a select amount of Land to be offered to the public.



As interest in the metaverse continues to grow, people want to be a part of the next generation of online communities. Qtopia aims to be an online universe where members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies can interact, participate in events, and play games.

The Qtopia virtual world comprises four Islands: Qtopia City, Sapphire Island, Isla De Fuego, and Celebration Island. Within these four Islands, Qtopia has 44 districts with names significant to the LGBTQ community. There is a limited amount of Land that will ever be available in Qtopia.

During this first pre-sale, Qtopia will offer the opportunity for people to get in early before the world launches, to purchase houses and apartments in Qtopia City. The architecture in Qtopia City draws inspiration from eclectic metropolitan neighborhoods in an urban setting. Qtopia City has 26 different districts, and this pre-sale will focus on Townhouses, Small Apartments, and Medium Apartments in the Inclusion and Stonewall Districts.

Owning Land allows users to have a foothold in the metaverse. Users can customize their property by using preset tools to express themselves and their unique style.

A portion of the proceeds from the first pre-sale of Qtopia townhouse NFTs will go toward charity to assist in funding the Ali Forney Center’s Welcome Home initiative to purchase a permanent housing site for its TGNC clients.



Now in its 20th year, The Ali Forney Center’s mission is to protect LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.

The launch of Qtopia is supported by partners including Playout Apparel, the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, Ali Forney Center, Hudson Pride Center, Joshua Zeke Thomas, Princess Janae Place, and Open Finance.

The NFT collections are available here https://opensea.io/collection/qtopia-real-restate



To learn more about Qtopia, visit www.AlphaVerse.com/Qtopia



For more information about the AlphaVerse, investors and fans can visit www.cbicorp.io or www.alphaverse.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Telegram , and Instagram .

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

About Crypto Meta LLC.

Crypto Meta LLC. (“CM”) facilitates the creation of the Qtopia LGBTQ-focused metaverse, part of the AlphaVerse virtual world. With previous experience as founders of the former Qutie social app, entrepreneurs Jordan Weiss and Rachel Kimelman have expertise in building communities and creating innovative platforms. In developing Qtopia, CM aims to provide an inclusive space for people to interact, participate in events and come together virtually on the blockchain.

PRESS CONTACT

UberStrategist Inc.

Ted Brockwood / Brendan Quinn

pr@UberStrategist.com

1-646-844-8388