Stop & Shop Joins American Cancer Society to Fight Breast Cancer

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a decade, Stop & Shop has been committed to supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission, raising more than $4.6 million since the partnership began, and earning the title of largest point of sale retail partner via their annual register campaign. This year, Stop & Shop is again joining the American Cancer Society’s movement to celebrate breast cancer survivors and thrivers and help end breast cancer as we know it. Throughout the month of October, all 400 + Stop & Shop stores in NY, NJ, MA, RI, and CT, will offer shoppers the option of donating $1, $3, or $5 at checkout or rounding up their total at self-checkout with 100% of the donation going to the American Cancer Society.



The annual campaign has become personal to Stop & Shop, and this year, their in-store campaign signage features their associates sharing their breast cancer journeys – some facing a personal diagnosis and others having their families impacted by the disease. Christine Savoie (Plainville, MA), Linda Perrone (Long Island, NY), and Marsheila Spruiell (Bristol, CT) have stepped forward to share their journey to help inspire hope for those facing their own breast cancer diagnosis.

Christine Savoie had been working for Stop & Shop for nearly three decades when she received her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2016. Due to a strong family history, Christine had been getting her mammograms every six months, so her cancer was caught early. Although it was a scary time, she faced her treatment of surgery and radiation and received the all clear from her doctor.

Fast-forward to 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic, Christine once again heard those words, as a new cancer was found in her other breast. Again, due to her persistence with screening, it was caught early. “It is scary, and I felt sick and I was exhausted, but I just kept praying and kept having hope.”

Stop & Shop supported Christine through her journey, giving her the time off she needed to receive treatment and rest. She now is speaking out to remind everyone the importance of getting screened. “I think of my daughter, 27 and newly married. She needs to know what to talk to her doctor about, what to watch for.”

Linda Perrone originally brought the idea of an American Cancer Society campaign to Stop & Shop leadership on Long Island because she was passionate to help end breast cancer. She had personally had two breast cancer scares which resulted in surgical biopsies, and she has seen the impact cancer has had on loved ones. She lost her best friend to the disease and embraced a goal to eradicate breast cancer.

More than a decade later, Linda’s original vision in Long Island has expanded to the entire Stop & Shop footprint. She has influenced the entire chain to rally together, to raise funds, and to help end breast cancer as we know it.

Marsheila Spruiell was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer in 2015. “You get caught up in family, life, work…I missed my annual mammogram.” Not someone to normally rely on others, Marsheila learned the importance of finding support when needed. Her family, her friends, and her Stop & Shop family all supported her on her journey that included a double mastectomy, an experimental drug, and finally reconstructive surgery.

“Having support gave me what I needed to get through. I now tell people ‘If you don’t take care of yourself first, you can’t take care of others. Put yourself first. Don’t put off your mammogram.’”

Marsheila has been with Stop & Shop for over two decades, starting in the deli and moving through various departments until becoming a store manager for the past twelve years. “I was so humbled to be nominated as an ambassador this year. It is an awesome cause. If I can help just one person with my story, it will be worth it.”

To bring their in-store fundraising to life, Stop & Shop will proudly sponsor the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement in Jones Beach NY; Riverhead NY; Point Pleasant NJ; Fairfield County CT; Providence RI; and new this year in Boston, MA and Bronx NY. Stop & Shop will activate at these events, supporting survivors and their local communities.

“Stop & Shop is committed to supporting the American Cancer Society and the important work it does in the fight against breast cancer,” says Jennifer Brogan, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “We're especially proud of our courageous associates who are serving as the faces of this year's campaign to share the importance of giving - and what it means for them personally.”

“For over a decade, Stop & Shop has been a tremendous partner in supporting the American Cancer Society’s work to end cancer as we know it,” said Anthony Marino, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society. “In 2021, the American Cancer Society responded to 250,000 calls and chats from people looking for information and support. The American Cancer Society was there for those people – and we continue to be here 24/7 – so no one has to face a cancer journey alone. It is thanks to partners like Stop & Shop, their passionate associates, and their generous customers, that we are able to give hope to those who need it most.”

Last year, Stop & Shop and its customers raised $1.65M, which supports the American Cancer Society mission to end breast cancer as we know it through investments in breast cancer research, ensuring greater access to quality care, influencing public policy, and providing patient support.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2022 report, an estimated 287,850 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and an estimated 43,250 will die from the disease this year. In addition, 2,710 men will be diagnosed, and 530 will die from breast cancer. Thanks to partners like Stop & Shop, a breast cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the breast cancer journey is not one that is traveled alone.

The American Cancer Society

is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.