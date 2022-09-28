Lift&Co. Expo, Canada’s Number 1 Cannabis Conference and Trade Show, Returns to Vancouver in January

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — Lift&Co. Expo , Canada’s no. 1 cannabis conference and trade show, will return to the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Bldg 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC, on January 12-14, 2023.



Lift&Co. Expo is Canada’s premier event for seasoned professionals, recreational and medical consumers, industry associations, sectoral pioneers, dedicated media, and specialist investors engaged in the cannabis sector. Located at Vancouver’s iconic waterfront, offering beautiful panoramic views of the mountains, the Vancouver Convention Centre is both amid gorgeous natural scenery and conveniently in the vicinity of downtown.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage face-to-face with more than 130 expert speakers. In addition, exclusive educational content will be shared at various sessions, including presentations and panel discussions that shed light on the opportunities and day-to-day challenges across every facet of the Canadian cannabis business sector. The most pertinent items on the agenda will include trends in the international cannabis market, productivity projections and the scope for increasing profitability, shifting economic forces, and discussions on recent legislations.

On Thursday, January 12th, the Lift Cannabis Business Conference (“LCBC”) will connect thousands of attendees with experienced professionals and thought leaders across the cannabis value chain. The LCBC offers an invaluable opportunity to stay abreast of the latest innovations, deepen industry networks, and establish lasting relationships.

On Friday, January 13th, and Saturday, January 14th, participants will attend back-to-back expo days, where 200+ exhibitors will showcase their brands, products, and services. As a destination of discovery, attendees will be able to sample the cutting-edge in cannabis technology and connect directly with B2B buyers, retail stores, budtenders, consumers, brand ambassadors, investors, and industry speakers.

January 14th will also play host to Consumer Day, where all cannabis consumers, enthusiasts and medical patients are encouraged to learn from and connect with exhibitors in a smart, welcoming, informed, and community-driven environment. Topics of interest will be timely and will likely include the rising number of women in the sector, trends in edibles and new psychedelic therapies for pain management.

Throughout the immersive three-day event, participants will be well positioned to generate new high-quality leads, engage with influential decision-makers, and explore potential synergies for local, regional, national, and even global expansion.

The event is expected to draw over 10,000 participants and dozens of industry and media partners. Research has found that at Lift&Co events, over 78% of attendees follow up with exhibitors. A source of excellent digital traction, Lift&Co’s signature surprises have garnered over 15 million social media impressions, guaranteeing plenty of media coverage for exhibitors and partners.

To purchase tickets, register as an exhibitor or partner, apply for speaking opportunities, or to learn more about Lift&Co. Expo Vancouver 2023, visit https://liftexpo.ca/lift-co-expo-vancouver-2023/

About Lift&Co. Expo

Lift&Co. Expo is Canada’s No. 1 Cannabis Conference & Trade Show, delivering expert insights and education, as well as the ultimate in business-building networking and an expo floor showcasing hundreds of products, services, and industry innovations. All this, plus famous surprises and a-ha! moments. Lift&Co. Expo is proudly managed by MCI Events.

Event Contact:

Lift&Co. Expo

info@liftexpo.ca