The Global Laser Interferometer Market size is expected to reach $358.4 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

Typically, laser interferometers are employed in non-contact optical sensing techniques, ultra-precision positioning control, and ultra-precision machining and manufacturing. Machine tables, slides, & axis motions of coordinate measurement devices are calibrated using laser interferometers. The apparatus is portable and offers a very high level of precision and accuracy. Interferometry is the accurate measurement of extremely, small lengths using an optic disturbance.



The laser interferometer is one of the interferometers that uses lasers and electronic controllers to check the rigidity, alignment, and uniformity of machine components as well as to detect incredibly small dimensions and modify slip gauges, among other things. Laser-based interferometers have proliferated in recent years and are widely used in metrology. Due to the unstable harmonics of lasers, physicists have traditionally used them instead than engineers.



The market for laser interferometers is expanding primarily as a result of rising demand for automobiles and rising expenditure in the aerospace and defence sectors. Rapid industrial development also has a significant impact on this market since it makes it easier to evaluate things like machine calibration, monochromaticity, surface topology, and others. In addition, the market is being driven by the growing use of electronics. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the expansion of the laser interferometer sector.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The advent of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on various industries across the globe. The COVID 19 containment measures had a considerable influence on the businesses that manufacture laser interferometers. Many international businesses that sell industrial products are struggling while the COVID-19 issue drags on, including revenue losses and production halts as a result of supply chain disruptions, rising material and production costs, and employee instability. Additionally, because of travel restrictions brought on by lockdown regulations, businesses were unable to find the manpower they needed for their operations. In the near future, the impact of this pandemic on industrial processes will have a negative impact on the market growth for laser interferometers.



Market Growth Factor



Growing the Use of Metrology Applications



Excellent surface measurement precision is provided by laser interferometry, as well as precise measurements for applications in geological topography. It is anticipated that the use of laser interferometers in the field of metrology will lead to specific market developments. The range of interferometers’ use in metrology operations is further expanded by their capacity to record nanometer-scale measurements as well as readings over distances of several metres. The use of laser interferometers is crucial in 3D metrology. Thus, it is anticipated that the market for laser interferometers will expand due to the rising demand for 3D metrology across numerous industries.



Robotics Applications Are Expanding in The World



Numerous experts in the field of robotic manufacturing are currently looking into a number of solutions that enable precise robot movement while lowering positioning & alignment errors. The Integrating metrology systems, like joint encoders, force sensors, laser sensors, and laser trackers to continuously measure the robot’s current poses, stiffness parameters, and mechanical flaws, is one of the key solutions that has been suggested. The robot’s position and consequently its movements are then corrected using a set of compensation parameters.



Market Restraining Factor



Laser Interferometer Solutions Are Price Sensitive



It is challenging to achieve the targeted ROI that fits within a business plan because of the setup costs for measurement and calibration tools. Different measurements call for different, pricey measuring equipment. Customers in the measurement ecosystem typically choose affordable, cutting-edge measurement hardware. Engineers as well as manufacturers have been forced to upgrade existing technologies widely as a result of the demand for more advanced specifications and features as well as the growth in the number of applications.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-user industry, the laser interferometer market is classified into automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, life sciences, and electronics manufacturing & telecommunication. The aerospace & defense segment covered a significant revenue share in the laser interferometer market in 2021. The aerospace & defense industry is growing continuously across the globe. The demand for laser interferometer would increase because of the increasing manufacturing of the aircrafts.



Application Outlook



By application, the laser interferometer market is divided into surface topology, engineering, applied science, biomedical and semiconductor detection. In 2021, the semiconductor detection segment generated a promising revenue share in the laser interferometer market. This is because of the fact that metrology as well as inspection of semiconductor wafers during the manufacturing process, a variety of techniques are used in semiconductor inspection, some of which make use of lasers. The interferograms need excellent wavelength and pointing stability, a long coherence length, and good beam quality.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the laser interferometer market is fragmented into homodyne, and heterodyne. The homodyne covered a substantial revenue share in the laser interferometer market in 2021. In homodyne systems, a single frequency laser source is used, producing a single frequency outbound beam. When the optics are stationary, these beams interfere with one another in the detector to produce a beat frequency of zero; however, as the optics move in either direction, the beat frequency increases.



Interferometer Type Outlook



On the basis of interferometer type, the laser interferometer market is segmented into Michelson interferometer, fabry-perot interferometer, fizeau interferometer, mach-zehnder interferometer, sagnac interferometer and Others. In 2021, fabry perot segment procured a promising revenue share in laser interferometer market. Fabry Perot interferometers are used in spectroscopy in a wide variety of ways. To generate very small, very well-defined displacements, either as an external cavity or as a component of a laser, they are used in engineering nanometrology as the cavity in lasers. This is resulting in the market growth in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the laser interferometer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Europe region led the laser interferometer market with highest revenue share. The primary factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market are the rapid advancement of technology and rising adoption of automation in the region’s aerospace and defense as well as automotive industries. Manufacturers of laser interferometers are utilizing cutting-edge technologies to support efficient business operations.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SIOS Metechnik GmbH, Mahr GmbH, Luna Innovations, Incorporated, Renishaw PLC, Ametek, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Tosei Engineering Corp., QED Technologies International Inc. (Entegris) and SmarAct GmbH



Strategies deployed in Laser Interferometer Market



Aug-2022: Renishaw introduced Renishaw’s NC4+ Blue systems, its second-generation NC4+ Blue non-contact tool setting solution. The new system would help machine shops across many industries transform their production capabilities. Featuring industry-first, blue laser technology and enhanced optics, Renishaw’s NC4+ Blue systems would deliver significant enhancements in tool measurement accuracy, ensuring components can be machined more accurately & efficiently.



Jul-2022: Renishaw released inLux SEM, the latest Raman interface. This launch would allow situ Raman spectroscopy that provides highly specific chemical & structural characterization to complement the SEM information. The inLux interface is compatible with SEMs from all major manufacturers and could be easily added to new & existing SEMs on site. This would allow simple & accurate correlation between the Raman data & SEM images.



May-2022: Renishaw came into partnership with Measurement Solutions, the Peterborough, UK-based scanning and metrology provider for its Channel Partner Programme. Under this partnership, Measurement Solutions would provide access to the portfolio of Renishaw CMM, Styli, Gauging, and Fixturing products. The company would further serve manufacturing consumers throughout England in market sectors including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and education.



Nov-2021: Renishaw introduced a new range of 3D printing machinery that includes RenAM 500S Flex, a single laser additive manufacturing (AM) machine & the RenAM 500Q Flex, a four laser AM machine, which are variants of the RenAM 500 range. The launch focused on providing engineers with more flexibility when using additive manufacturing systems. Both systems feature a simplified powder handling system, which is suited to manufacturers who must regularly swap build materials during production, like R&D, pre-production, or bureau environments.



Oct-2021: Zygo Corporation unveiled Verifire Asphere+, the latest addition to the company’s Verifire series of laser Fizeau interferometers. This launch would support the success of the Verifire Asphere Interferometer, which was made specifically for fast, noncontact, high-resolution 3D metrology of aspheric surfaces. The VFA+ leverages the features of Fizeau interferometry through an exceptional combination of precise, fast, high-resolution, and full aperture metrology for axisymmetric aspheres. This enables faster convergence on deterministic polishing feedback for more efficient surface generation. The system is also flexible, with the ability to measure a range of aspheres with only the change of the reference optic.



Oct-2018: Luna Innovations completed the acquisition of Atlanta’s Micron Optics, the seller of fiber-optic sensing systems for a wide range of industrial applications. Through this acquisition, Luna Innovations would provide consumers with better capabilities & broader offerings, as Micron Optics brings products with higher speeds and longer measurement ranges.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Automotive



• Aerospace & Defense



• Industrial



• Life Sciences



• Electronics Manufacturing & Telecommunication



By Application



• Surface Topology



• Engineering



• Applied Science



• Biomedical



• Semiconductor Detection



By Type



• Heterodyne



• Homodyne



By Interferometer Type



• Fizeau



• Michelson



• Fabry-Perot



• Mach-Zehnder



• Sagnac



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SIOS Metechnik GmbH



• Mahr GmbH



• Luna Innovations, Incorporated



• Renishaw PLC



• Ametek, Inc.



• Keysight Technologies, Inc.



• Carl Zeiss AG



• Tosei Engineering Corp.



• QED Technologies International Inc. (Entegris)



• SmarAct GmbH



