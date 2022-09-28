Flair Flexible Celebrates 30 Years of Packaging Innovation

APPLETON, Wis., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Flexible is celebrating 30 years of manufacturing flexible packaging solutions for businesses across food & nonfood industries. Founded in 1992, Flair began with a single office in Calgary, Alberta, with a focus importing solutions from global markets to meet emerging North American demands. While retaining privately owned & Canadian roots with corporate headquarters in Calgary, it has since expanded to encompass a global value chain that spans Canada, the United States, Mexico & Korea. Today, with six locations, over 250 employees and fully integrated resources, Flair's focus has grown beyond importing to manufacturing its own packaging solutions.

"I've always believed that if the foundation is strong, then success will follow. For 30 years, Flair has built on the foundation of customer trust," says Young So, Flair's President and founder. "This milestone was made possible by the continued trust of our customers, many of whom have partnered with us from our humble beginnings to this important point in Flair's history today."

Leveraging vertical integration & three decades of industry experience, Flair maintains a balanced portfolio of market-driven solutions that are optimized for a wide range of product & processing requirements, and customer-focused innovations that are tailored to customer specifications. From custom printing with full graphics support to unique film extrusions & laminated webs, Flair's expertise includes rollstock films for VFFS & HFFS applications, a variety of premade formats, specialized solutions for challenging processes like retort & HPP, and more.

Flair's resources today include its Innovation Center which integrates extrusion, manufacturing, material analysis & end-user testing for a comprehensive view of packaging performance. The engine for Flair's unprecedented developments, its Innovation Center drove the growth of Flair-brand solutions from two to eight in only 10 years. Starting with signature FlairPak vacuum pouches in 2011, Flair's brands have grown to include its ENVi® program of store drop-off recyclable solutions, LiDynamics® lidding films, PLATINUM+™ thermoforming films, and Real Touch™ tactile packaging for texturized designs.

Flair's expansive solutions are backed by its Total Quality Management system, which has built the manufacturer's reputation for quality & service with unparalleled consistency. Combining proprietary Brand Color Management program for quantitative color analysis; technical quality management system for material & manufacturing quality; and FSSC22000-certified food safety management system, Flair's ecosystem of quality control ensures consistent, food-safe solutions.

"There have been challenges along the way, including those that impacted most businesses across the globe in the past three years. It was the commitment of our people to adapt, keep each other safe and support customers to our fullest ability that allowed Flair to stay resilient through the years," So explains. "As we look to our next 20 years, Flair remains firmly committed to driving value beyond the package, in accordance with the unique goals and challenges of each customer we serve."

Contact Information:

April So

Marketing Specialist

april.so@flairpackaging.com

4032073226



Related Images











Image 1: Flair Flexible: 30 years of packaging innovation





Flair 30-year logo with locations & capabilities









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment