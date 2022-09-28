HRCI Appoints Dr. Janet L. Walsh to its Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, today shared that it has appointed experienced global business leader Dr. Janet L. Walsh to its board of directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Janet to our Board of Directors. She brings a deep knowledge of human resources combined with global expertise that aligns directly with the HRCI mission,” said board chair, China Gorman. “Her record of achievement and extensive board service complements HRCI’s values and enhances our strategic vision.”

President and CEO of Birchtree Global, a consultancy that provides global market entry services, workforce training and research, Dr. Walsh has established business operations on-site in 81 countries and all 50 U.S. states, directing teams of lawyers, CPAs and HR leaders. With experience in global startups, finance, infrastructure and human capital performance, she has also headed initiatives in Asia, Latin America and Egypt. Prior to Birchtree, Dr. Walsh worked as Vice President of HR at Minerals Technologies; Director, Global HR at Mead Corporation; and U.S. Head of Human Resources at S.W.I.F.T. She is an adjunct professor of global business at Columbia University and the New York Institute of Technology.

In addition to being a celebrated thought leader and speaker, Dr. Walsh is an avid artist and a champion equestrian. She identified and uncovered an unknown archaeological site in Georgia and was invited to join the Explorers Club. She was elected to the Club’s Board of Directors where she chairs the Ethics and Governance Committee. Her other board service has included Rotary Means Business, DeVry University, World Trade Center Association, D’Oyly Carte Foundation, French American Chamber of Commerce, Bedford Film Board and Dumbarton Concerts. Dr. Walsh holds a BA in Economics from Bucknell University with a concentration in Japanese, an MBA from Loyola University and a Doctorate in Business from the University of Phoenix.

Dr. Walsh commented, “Having served as and alongside HR leadership throughout my career, I am acutely aware of the challenges and opportunities these professionals face in today’s business world. Because of this, I understand and value how HRCI supports the advancement of HR and look forward to elevating the organization’s work.”

As part of the HRCI Board of Directors, Dr. Walsh joins a team of HR and business experts, which includes Gorman as well as HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane, Andre T. Allen, Gardiner Hempel, Jr., Kathy Claytor, Franz Gilbert, Janet Hanofee, Nancy Hill-Davis and Rajesh U. Kothari.

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org .

