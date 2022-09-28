Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Chief Medical Officer Shares Spotlight with Global Innovators in Genomic Health

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucio Gordan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutics & Analytics for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), is a featured speaker at the Illumina Genomics Forum being held this week in San Diego. The event is bringing together global leaders in genomics and cancer care alongside policy, data and health equity experts who are redefining the standard of care through the positive impact of genomic health.

Dr. Gordan will serve as a panelist for the session entitled: “What Are We Waiting For?​ Implement Global Oncology Insights Now,”​ that will examine the infrastructural requirements to enable more clarity and faster diagnosis in the fight against cancer.

In 2021, FCS successfully opened an in-house next-generation sequencing (NGS) laboratory utilizing Illumina’s technology to expedite molecular diagnosis and treatment planning. Since its inception, FCS has also been rapidly scaling its proprietary precision oncology knowledge base with the data derived from the NGS testing. This dynamic system enables the identification of targeted therapies and clinical trials based on the patient’s specific tumor type.

“Genomics is making a radical difference today in the fight against cancer and providing the foundation for precision oncology,” said Dr. Gordan, who will draw upon data gained from molecular testing capabilities at FCS’ in-house centralized Pathology Laboratory that now provide NGS testing for patients served by the statewide practice.

“Our NGS capabilities are such an important tool helping to drive our ultimate patient-centered goal of increasing cure and response rates,” he said. “We are continuously looking forward and pushing hard to get there.” Dr. Gordan will share insights into how NGS data is providing medical oncologists with enhanced tools to identify and optimize targeted therapies for patients, including improved opportunities for clinical trial matching based on the individual’s unique tumor type.

“FCS is an important contributor to the transformative innovations and technologies that are informing clinical genomics and advancing human health,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “We are proud that our experiences and insights are helping to drive smarter, clearer and faster research and improving access to genomic health in the clinical setting for all people.”

