Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global embedded antenna systems market generated $3.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $12.7 billion CAGR 14.3% No. of Pages in Report 337 Segments Covered Antenna Type, Connectivity, End User, and region. Drivers Surging breakthroughs in smartphone systems and growing digitization. Escalating popularity of Bluetooth leading to huge demand for consumer electronics goods such as wireless television antennas, game consoles, headsets, and smartphones. Growing preference towards high-speed web connectivity leading to acceptance of 5G network. Opportunities Emergence of internet of things and machine-to-machine interfaces in various business verticals. Technological breakthroughs in wireless communications including LTE, mobile data traffic surge, and improved mobility. Huge demand for low-power wide-area networks in IoT applications. Restrains Lack of skilled personnel and huge construction and maintenance charges for infrastructural growth.

























































COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global embedded antenna systems market, owing to decline in demand for embedded antenna systems during the pandemic period.

Reduction in demand for embedded antenna systems adversely affected need for energy storage solutions, thereby decimating growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lack of availability of skilled workforce owing to complete lockdown across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted growth of the market across the globe.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global embedded antenna systems market based on antenna type, connectivity, end user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on antenna type, the chip segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant status during the forecast period. However, the FPC segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.19% during the forecast timeline.

Based on connectivity, the GPS segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting more than one-fourth of the overall market share, and is set to retain its leadership position during the forecast timespan. Nevertheless, the mmWave 5G segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 16.68% during the forecast timeline.

By end user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market share, and is predicted to retain its numero uno position during the forecast timeframe. However, the industrial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market across the Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific embedded antenna systems market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global embedded antenna systems market report include Avnet, Inc., Myers Engineering International, Inc., TE Connectivity, Maxtena Inc., Mobile Mark, Inc., The Antenna Company N.V., Abracon, Tallysman, Linx Technologies, Infinite Electronics International, Inc., Kyocera Avx Components Corporation, 2J Antennas, S.R.O., Taoglas, Antenova Ltd, Airgain, Inc., Laird Connectivity, and EnGenius Technologies.

The report analyzes these key players in the global embedded antenna systems market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the embedded antenna systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing embedded antenna systems market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the embedded antenna systems market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global embedded antenna systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, embedded antenna systems market forecast and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Antenna Type

Chip

Patch

PCB Trace

FPC

Connectivity

WiFi

GPS

Cellular

LPWan

mmWave 5G

Others

End User

Commercial Type Healthcare Communication Others

Industrial Type Consumer Electronics Automotive Aerospace and Defence Others



