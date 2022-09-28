FAIR Canada Welcomes Appointment of New Board Members

English French

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Salman Ahmed and Harvey Naglie as new members of FAIR Canada’s Board of Directors, which is responsible for the overall stewardship of FAIR Canada, including strategic planning and board governance.



Salman is Chief Investment Officer at Steadyhand Investment Management. He previously worked at Morningstar and Mercer. Salman is currently Vice-President of CFA Society Vancouver, where he sits on the Board of Directors. He has previously served on the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee.

Harvey enjoyed a 40-year career working in the public and private sector, including 10 years as Senior Policy Advisor in the Ontario government’s financial services policy branch. He recently served on the Ontario Securities Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee and the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments’ Consumer and Investor Advisory Council. He currently is a member of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario’s Consumer Advisory Panel.

“I’m happy to welcome both Salman and Harvey to our Board of Directors. Their collective experience and perspectives will help strengthen FAIR Canada’s governance and mission,” said Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director, FAIR Canada.

Their appointment follows an inclusive search led by the board, which began earlier this year. FAIR Canada’s board and staff congratulate Salman and Harvey on their appointment and look forward to working with them in their new role.

