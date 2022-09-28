Global Cosmetic Surgery Market to Hit Sales of $59.69 Billion by 2028 | US and Brazil Perform Over 28% of the Global Cosmetic Procedures

Westford, USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the demand for cosmetic surgery market is on the rise, with more women earning more money and seeking to enhance their appearance. For instance, the median household income for women was $912 in 2012, which was 5 times lower than men. However, the scenario has changed and the income has exceeded $10,000 in 2021 in the US. Furthermore, many women are starting to feel more confident in themselves and want to reflect this confidence outward by enhancing their appearance. It has also been said that “more Caucasian women are undergoing plastic surgery because they see it as a way to conform to Eurocentric beauty standards” (Edelson). This is due in part to the strong influence of beauty magazines and social media on women today.

Another reason for the increase in demand for cosmetic surgery market is that people are becoming more aware of what looks good on other people and are starting to imitate this look themselves. For example, celebrities who have had major surgery such as breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, and rhinoplasty.

Today, many people are concerned about their appearance, which is majorly influenced by social media activities and see cosmetic surgery as an affordable way to achieve a more aesthetically pleasing body. In recent years, cosmetic surgeries have become increasingly popular in developing countries as well. People there see beauty and perfect bodies as status symbols that can help them achieve socioeconomic parity with those who have more resources.

US and Brazil Perform Over 28% of the Global Cosmetic Procedures

There were over 28 million cosmetic surgeries performed in 2021, an increase of 4% from 2020. -The top five countries in the global cosmetic surgery market that performed the most cosmetic surgeries in 2021 were US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and India. These top 5 countries collectively performed over 11.5 million procedures accounting for more than 41% market share.

In the global cosmetic surgery market, it is no secret that Brazil and the United States are two of the most popular destinations for cosmetic procedures. In fact, both countries performed over 25% of all global cosmetic procedures in 2021. Wherein, the Brazil performed around 2.3 million cosmetic surgeries and the US performed over 5.6 million procedures in the same year.

Why are these two countries so popular for cosmetic procedures? There are a number of reasons. For starters, Brazil is home to some of the world’s most renounce plastic surgeon. As more people start to realize their appearance is an important part of their overall self-image, they turn to cosmetic surgery to improve their looks. This can be attributed to 24,600 board certified physicians who can perform reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries in the US. Meanwhile, in Brazil cosmetic surgery market, there are an estimated 18,520 plastic surgeons. This suggests that the US boasts a significantly higher number of plastic surgeons overall. However, when looking at specific areas such as head and neck surgery, breast surgery, and reconstruction surgery, Brazil produces more qualified practitioners than the United States.

Growing Inclination Towards Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures

The number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is on the rise as more people are becoming eager to have less invasive methods of altering their appearance in the cosmetic surgery market. For instance, over 15 million non-surgical cosmetic procedures were done in 2021. Some of the most prominent procedures were laser hair removal, Botox injections and dermal fillers are now being done through small incisions that do not require surgery. Wherein, over 6.2 million procedures were performed using Botox and over 4 million using hyaluronic acid.

This growing trend across global cosmetic surgery market is likely due in part to the fact that these procedures are both less expensive and more comfortable than traditional methods. In addition to being less traumatic, minimally invasive treatments also tend to be more effective. Laser hair removal, for example, can eradicate almost 100% of hair follicles with minimal discomfort. This makes it a popular choice among individuals who are looking for a quick solution to their aesthetic concerns. Botox injections, meanwhile, offer a wide range of benefits that make them well-suited for treating a variety of issues, such as headaches and wrinkles. While minimally invasive procedures are becoming more popular, there is still room for improvement. Some individuals experience temporary side effects from these treatments, and others find that they require multiple treatments to achieve desired results.

When it comes to Botox, SkyQuest survey on cosmetic surgery market found that women between the ages of 25 and 44 are the most likely to have had it done, while men over 55 are the least likely. The survey also shows that 58% of women and 27% of men have considered getting plastic surgery in the past year. Laser skin resurfacing is most popular with those between the ages of 35 and 44, while filler is most popular with those between 18 and 24 years old. 96% of people who use fillers report that they are satisfied with the results.

Key Players in Global Cosmetic Surgery Market

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (MENTOR) (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Cutera (US)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Sientra, Inc. (US)

Cynosure, Inc. (US)

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, P.C. (US)

