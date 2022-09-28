Blepharoplasty Market to Hit Sales of $5.80 Billion by 2028 | 1.4 million Blepharoplasty Procedures Performed in 2021 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, is on the rise due to increased demand from patients who want to look more natural. This procedure can help correct drooping or heavy eyelids, giving person a more youthful appearance. It is also possible to restore natural upper lid shape, which can improve overall appearance of an individual. As a result, there is an increasing demand for the procedure in the global blepharoplasty market .

As per SkyQuest analysis, there has been an 83% increase in blepharoplasty procedures from 2012 to 2022. Part of the reason for this increase is likely because more people are becoming self-conscious about their appearance, and want to look their best. Another reason for the increase in blepharoplasty market growth rate is that more people are getting older and experiencing facial wrinkles and other signs of aging. These wrinkles can make it difficult to look good in photos or get a good night’s sleep, which can lead to problems with daily activities, such as jobs and socializing.

This, in turn, has led to an increase in the average cost of blepharoplasty, which can vary depending on the region. In 2021, blepharoplasty cost an average of $4,120 in the US. However, this price can vary greatly depending on a surgeon's experience and location. On the other hand, India has been becoming attractive destination for medical tourist as the country is known to offer the procedure performed at as little as $1,000, which may go up to 2,500. Which is almost 2 times lower than the US.

SkyQuest's report provides a detailed analysis of the blepharoplasty market and includes a comprehensive assessment of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also includes a competitive landscape that includes profiles of key players operating in the market.

SkyQuest Study Says 1.4 million Blepharoplasty Procedures Performed in 2021

According to a study conducted by the SkyQuest on blepharoplasty market in 2021, 1.4 million blepharoplasty surgeries were performed around the world. This is a significant increase from the 1.2 million surgeries performed in 2018. Blepharoplasty is most commonly performed on people aged between 20 and 49 years, with a prevalence rate of 3.9%. The highest rates were reported in North America (15%), Europe (13%) and Asia Pacific (10%), Latin America (10%). Our study found that the main reason for blepharoplasty was aesthetic (71%), followed by functional (14%). However, low self-esteem was cited as the most common reason for seeking treatment for eyelids not meeting societal expectations (25%).

64% of People are Happy with Blepharoplasty

SkyQuest conducted a survey on global blepharoplasty market. The survey was distributed through email and was completed by 1,208 patients who had undergone blepharoplasty within the previous 12 months. The majority of patients (83%) were female and the average age was 36 years old. In terms of ethnicity, 54% of patients were White, 34% were Black, and 6% were Hispanic.

Most patients surveyed in the blepharoplasty market were very satisfied with the results of their blepharoplasty. Nearly two-thirds (64%) reported that they were very satisfied with their overall outcomes, while only 13% said they were only somewhat satisfied. Notably, nearly half (42%) of patients who had lower blepharoplasty results also reported being very satisfied, suggesting that satisfaction levels are not exclusively tied to cosmetic enhancement of the upper eyelids. The majority of patients (83%) were female and the average age was 36 years old. In terms of ethnicity, 54% of patients were White, 34% were Black, and 6% were Hispanic.

Overall, patients generally felt more confident and attractive after undergoing blepharoplasty. Nearly six in ten (59%) respondents in the blepharoplasty market said that their appearance had improved since having surgery; many cited an increased self-esteem as one of the primary reasons for feeling better about themselves.

In this survey, we asked blepharoplasty patients about their satisfaction with the surgery and their perceived results. While overall satisfaction was high, there were some notable differences between genders. Women reported feeling more satisfied with their appearance immediately following surgery, while men felt more satisfaction with their appearance three months later.

Interestingly, there was no difference in satisfaction between men and women regarding overall appearance at three months post-operative across the global blepharoplasty market. These findings may suggest that one's perception of results may be influenced more by immediate than long-term satisfaction.

The report offers detailed market analysis and insights into consumer behavior. This is the first time such comprehensive data has been compiled and analyzed in this market.

The report provides an overview of the blepharoplasty procedure, its benefits, and risks. It includes a detailed market analysis, which segments the blepharoplasty market by type of procedure, geographical region, and demographics. The report also surveys consumers to understand their motivations for seeking blepharoplasty surgery, their expectations, and their concerns.

Upper Eye Lid Surgeries Generated Revenue of $2.26 Billion in 2021

Upper eye lid surgeries are one of the most popular and common surgical procedures in the global blepharoplasty market. This is due to their versatility and their ability to improve the appearance of a person’s face. Apart from aesthetic appeal, they are generally performed on patients who have experienced a trauma or disease that has caused them to lose the upper eyelid. This can be due to neck cancer, viral infection, surgery, or an injury.

Interestingly, SkyQuest observed that increasing popularity of cosmetic surgery and the increase in demand for replicas of celebrity faces are adding fuel to the demand for procedure. The global upper blepharoplasty market market was valued at $2.26 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2028 at the fastest CAGR. This growth is attributed primarily to the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures such as fat reduction and jawline augmentation.

We found that most of the patient prefer upper eyelid surgery because it offers improved vision, less double vision, and a more youthful appearance. It is generally performed as an outpatient procedure under local anesthetic. The majority of patients return to work the same day. Most patients have minimal pain and only minor swelling. Upper lid surgeries are considered safe and very successful in correcting drooping eyelids and improving vision.

